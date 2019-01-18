Save $34 on the Instant Pot of air fryers

It has now gotten to the point where I actually cannot remember what life was like before I got my Oster Dura Ceramic Air Fryer. Seriously, I use it at least once a week. It’s by far the best air fryer we’ve ever tested here at BGR, but it’s also so much more than that. It’s a roaster, a grill, it can saute, and it can even bake. It’s basically the Instant Pot of air fryers, and it’s back in stock right now on Amazon. This model will cost $160 if you buy it direct from Oster, but Amazon’s offering it right now for just $129, or $125.95 if you clip the on-site coupon!

Oster Dura Ceramic Air Fryer, Large/3L, Black: $125.95

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

This Oster air fryer air-fries to the perfect crispiness for the taste and texture of fried food, using only a tablespoon or less of oil for a healthier alternative

Hot air fryer has a titanium-infused coating that cooks food 30% faster and is 8 times more durable than regular nonstick coatings; it’s also PTFE- and PFOA-free, and easy to clean

Dual cooking method uses a tilt motion, fan assisted convection, and radiated heat conduction- heating elements above and below the bowl-to expose food to circulating heat, and cook it evenly

LCD screen lets you set cooking time and temperature; unit shuts off automatically when food is done

Large, 3 liter capacity lets you cook more at a time

