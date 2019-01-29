Save $40 on the Amazon Fire TV Cube and stream Sunday's big game for free

Twitter More

Facebook More

If you’re looking for a sign to ditch your cable provider, this is itThe Fire TV Cube is on sale for $79.99 at Amazon.

The streaming media player is loaded with applications such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, and more. With access to these, you’ll have a massive selection of shows, movies, and live TV. Plus if you buy now, you can stream the big game for free this Sunday.

The Fire TV Cube includes Alexa and is compatible with other Amazon and smart devices. No more fumbling around for a lost remote — just tell Alexa to change the channel or turn up the volume. Even with the TV off, Alexa’s voice control functionality works for you to check the weather, listen to the news, control smart home devices, and more. Read more...

More about Streaming Services, Mashable Shopping, Shopping Amazon, Shopping Solo, and Fire Tv Cube