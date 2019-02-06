Save up to 40% on select TurboTax software for Mac and PC — no code needed

Twitter More

Facebook More

With only two-and-a-half months until April 15, it's time that you get your paperwork and receipts in order to file your taxes for the previous year. It was a long year, but we only have a short time to file.

Luckily, there are a lot of deals on TurboTax, such as save up to 40% on select tax software on Amazon. From home owners to small business owners, Intuit's TurboTax can guide you through the process of filing your taxes and help you get the most out of your refund.

SEE ALSO: Tesla Model 3 now costs $35,000 if you count incentives and squint really hard

Let's face it, nobody likes to do their own taxes on their own. It's a long and tedious process that can take weeks to complete and get right. There's a mountain of tax laws and deductions that are really hard to understand. However, TurboTax can be your guiding light throughout the painful and dark tax season. Read more...

More about Taxes, Turbotax, Mashable Shopping, Shopping Amazon, and Tech