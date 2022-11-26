Save up to $400 on the best Samsung TV we tested in 2022—the QN90B QLED 4K Smart TV

Save $200 on the Samsung QN90B QLED 4K Smart TV

Still shopping the best Black Friday deals? Well, we have a blockbuster deal you'll love. There are televisions, and then there are Samsung televisions, which may ruin you for lesser screens. While the gorgeous Samsung QN90B QLED 4K Smart TV is more than worth it at full price, it's available for a great discount for Black Friday.

from $999.99 at Samsung

Samsung QN90B QLED 4K Smart TV normally sells for $1,119.99 in the 43-inch size, and it floods a room with immersive cinema-quality pictures. According to our testers, it ranks among the best Samsung TVs in 2022 because of its dazzling brightness, brilliant HDR, and specs that are perfect for gaming. Quantum Matrix Technology isn't just a snappy buzzword, it's what powers its cinematic capabilities.

No matter how bright or dimly lit a room is, the QN90B will provide the best in 4K brilliance. Its dynamic range of colors is made to make the most of the latest Hollywood blockbusters and Golden Age classics alike. It also sports some of the best anti-glare technology, multi-dimensional sound and a built-in gaming hub complete with an ultra-slim profile.

There's no telling when this amazing Black Friday deal on the Samsung QN90B QLED 4K Smart TV will run until, so shop now while you still can.

