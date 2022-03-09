Save up to 50% on cookware from top brands like All-Clad and Le Creuset at Sur La Table

Save up to 50% on best-selling cookware during this Sur La Table sale.

Whether you have recently sharpened your cooking skills or have been preparing delectable dishes for decades, good cookware can make your experience in the kitchen that much tastier. It's the opportune time to grab a new piece, or even an entirely new set, to make something scrumptious for St. Patrick's Day. Lucky for you, Sur La Table has a tasty cookware sale right now with up to 50% off items from top brands like All-Clad, Staub, Le Creuset and GreenPan.

Some of the deals are only available today so you'll want to shop sooner rather than later to avoid missing out on that perfect new item for your kitchen or ensure delivery in time for a spirited St. Patrick's Day dinner.

A good Dutch oven is key to stews, roasts, soups, sauces and other dishes that will fill your home with an intoxicating aroma. The 8-quart Le Creuset Signature oval Dutch oven is the perfect size to make a delicious roast, stew or even a corned beef and cabbage dish, and it's down from $439.95 to $299.96, saving you $139.99. We reviewed the smaller 5.5-quart version and named it among the best Dutch ovens you can buy. It makes a perfect meal every time and we love the large handles that make it easy to move from stove to oven to table, or even to take with you for a potluck. These pots are built to last: our parenting editor Anna Lane named the round Dutch oven one of the items from her wedding registry 15 years ago that has not only held up since, but that she still uses often.

Save big on this All-Clad cookware that we named one of the best stainless steel skillets you can buy.

A quality stainless steel pan is a tool every cook needs in their kitchen and the All-Clad D3 stainless steel nonstick 10-inch skillet, which we named among the best stainless steel skillets you can buy, is currently down from $169.95 to $129.96, a savings of $39.99. It was not only the lightest pan we tested but also heated quickly and is safe to use in ovens as hot as 600 degrees. It's also dishwasher safe and can stand up to any type of cooktop, including induction. The included silicone spatula with dual-grip stainless steel handle is a nice bonus.

Looking for something else? We have you covered with the best deals you can get at the Sur La Table cookware sale.

You can save $220 on this stunning Staub pan thanks to this Sur La Table cookware sale.

