Save 50% on must-have hair products during Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event—shop today's deals

Save 50% on hair products and styling tools during Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're looking to create effortless beach waves in your hair (without actually going to the beach), Ulta has all the summer hair essentials you need for luscious locks this season. Right now, you can save big on hair products and styling tools during the beauty retailer's Gorgeous Hair Event throughout the month of May.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Now through Saturday, May 28, Ulta shoppers can get 50% off select hair products with daily deals lasting 24 hours. During each day of the Gorgeous Hair Event, there are at least three products on sale, including styling tools, shampoos and conditioners, treatments and hair accessories from the likes of Conair, Redken, ghd and more. While the daily deals are available to all shoppers, certain products will only be available for platinum and diamond members of the Ultamate rewards program.

►Memorial Day 2022: Shop all the best early sales from Sur La Table, Nordstrom, Saatva and more

►Last chance: Snag a $1,000 welcome offer for the Chase Sapphire Preferred

►COVID cases are on the rise: Here's where you can buy KN95 masks

Today's beauty steals include products from Sebastian, Conair, Kitsch, Bumble & Bumble, Fekkai and Olivia Garden. If it's time to replace your old hair brush, the Olivia Garden Essentials thermal brush is a top-rated option and it's on sale for as low as $5.97. The popular hair brush comes in four different barrel sizes so you can create salon-quality blow-outs from home.

Treat your hair to a luxurious wash with the Sebastian dark oil lightweight shampoo and conditioner. The 8.5-ounce conditioner is marked down from $19.08 to $9.54 and the 33.8-ounce shampoo is marked down from $41.96 to $20.98. With over 2,000 five-star reviews from shoppers, these top-rated hair products won't last long so be sure to shop quickly.

Story continues

Shop today's deals to score 50% off tons of must-have hair essentials during the Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event, and be sure to check out this weekend's beauty steals, too!

Shop the Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event daily deals today, May 20

Upcoming Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event deals

Saturday, May 21

Sunday, May 22

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Ulta hair sale: Get 50% off hair products with these daily deals