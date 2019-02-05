Save 50% off bestselling Nintendo Switch games when you buy a Switch console at Target

Twitter More

With over 8.7 million consoles sold worldwide, the Nintendo Switch is a runaway success. And now that all of your friends own one and that FOMO has started to kick it, it's time for you to jump on that bandwagon. It's a perfect time to do so with the latest sale on some of the best Nintendo Switch games at Target.

If you pick up a new Switch console at Target this week, you save 50% off the regular price of select Switch games. Nintendo fans are the first to know that sales on popular Nintendo titles don't come around that often. So if you get a new console for $299.99, you then save 50% on a brand new game, which gives you a final price of around $330. That's normally cheaper than the price for a normal Switch bundle, except here you get better options for which game is included with your console. Read more...

