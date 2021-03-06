You can save 50% on one of the best pairs of Sony noise-canceling headphones ever

Arielle Tschinkel, Reviewed
·2 min read
These headphones offer plenty for their budget-friendly price.
Snagging quality noise-canceling headphones with tons of great features usually means shelling out big bucks— but that was before Sony released its WH-CH710N headphones last year. These budget-conscious buys proved that quality doesn’t have to break the bank, and right now, you can get them for half off their normal price.

Through March 7, these little beauties are on sale for more than $100 off their $200 list price at Best Buy. Reviewed's home theater editor, Lee Neikirk, praised these headphones for their premium features and the sleek Sony signature design, all of which come without the typically high price tag of the brand's other popular models. Essentially, if you’re looking for a reasonably comfortable pair with solid sound quality that won't cost you a fortune, these are for you.

Save $100 on these top-notch picks.

While Lee did note that the noise-canceling component might be better on one of the brand's pricier picks, (our favorites are the WH-1000XM4, $349.99), along with cushier padding and more flexible headbands, casual wearers who simply want to enjoy some music or stream movies, TV and games without disrupting the whole house will find these to be an excellent pick. In fact, they made the list of our all-time favorite noise-canceling options this year!

In addition, Lee raved about the excellent battery life (30+ hours is nothing to sneeze at!) of these finds. He also pointed out the consistent Bluetooth connectivity.

They won't be available at this price for long, however, and there's no telling if they'll sell out, so nab them now—while you can!

Get the Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $98 (Save $100)

