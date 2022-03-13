Save 50% on top-rated skincare and makeup products during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale

Now through Sunday, April 2 you can score 50% off select makeup and skincare products during the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale.

The highly anticipated three-week savings event has arrived at Ulta. Now through Sunday, April 2, beauty lovers can get 50% off a different selection of makeup and skincare products every single day during the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale.

Today's beauty steals include four products from brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, Beauty Blender, MAC and Tula. Although we haven’t tested the Anastasia Beverly Hills eyebrow pencil (down from $23 to $11.50) included in the sale, the brand made our list of best liquid lipsticks for being a comfortable and long-lasting lip product. Meanwhile, the Beautyblender sponge was recommended by makeup artist Natalie Lelless in a guide on to how to keep your makeup from sweating off. The sponge is typically $20 but just $10 during today’s sale.

Each day of the sale there will be a new selection of beauty products on sale for 50%—but only for that day. While you can view almost all of the items ahead of time, certain days will include a surprise deal that won’t be announced until that morning. There are between four to seven items on sale each day from many Reviewed-approved brands including Clinique, Cosrx, Tarte and Murad.

To make the savings event even better, if you’re a diamond or platinum member of the Ultamate Rewards Program, you can also score free shipping on any beauty steal purchase.

Be sure to set reminders and mark your calendar as you will only have one day to get 50% off some of the most popular products at Ulta.

Today’s Ulta 21 Days of Beauty deals

