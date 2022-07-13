Save $51 on Furbo's smart pet camera on Amazon right now
If you're tired of texting a neighbor to keep an eye on your pet while you're away from home, it might be time for a pet camera. Today you can get Furbo's dog camera for $51 off, bringing it down to $118.
In our guide to the best smart pet cameras, we liked the Furbo because it's easy to refill, produces great video, and looks great in your living room thanks to its nifty bamboo cover.
The Furbo also has some handy AI features that might help you keep a closer eye on your pup. For instance, it'll send you a notification whenever your dog is barking or playing, so you know what's going on without having to check the feed, though those features are locked behind a $6.99 per month subscription.
