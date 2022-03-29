Save $545 on the best-selling Stuart Weitzman City Boot today—shop the two-day sale now

Shop at Stuart Weitzman to score the City Boot for 70% off for two days only.

Stuart Weitzman has trendy and chic shoes that can help you make an entrance at just about any event you have planned. From sandals and heels to sneakers and boots, a pretty pair of Stuart Weitzman shoes can usually cost a pretty penny. If you've been thinking about investing in a pair of Stuart Weitzman boots, now is the time to save hundreds on the designer's best-selling boot and score up to 70% on other must-have styles.

Now through tomorrow, March 30, the cult-favorite Stuart Weitzman city boots are available for as little as $250. For a boot you can throw on in a hurry, consider the effortlessly chic Stuart Weitzman City boot in nappa leather, on sale for $250, saving you $545 off the list price of $795. This classic knee-high boot will elevate any outfit with a sleek and stylish fit. If $545 in savings and a pair of customer-favorite boots isn't enough, you can also score free shipping when you use the promo code FREEOUTLETSHIP at checkout.

With four different City Boot styles to choose from, there are options for every style and occasion. Looking for a boot to hit the town in? The Stuart Weitzman City block boot is a stylish suede over-the-knee boot with a 2.6-inch block heel. Pair these beautiful boots with jeans or a dress and you have the perfect look for a night out. Marked down from $795 to just $250, take these suede boots home today with $545 in your wallet.

For a shoe you can easily slip on for an effortless finishing touch to your look, the Stuart Weitzman Meena mule is just the right combination of casual and elegant. From sole to toe, this mule is made of nappa leather for a smooth finish with a slightly elevated block heel for comfort. Typically costing $395, this mule is on sale for a whopping 70% off, ringing up at $118.50 right now.

This Stuart Weitzman sale is one of the best ways to score the brand’s most stylish shoes for incredible savings. Shop the sale to get up to 70% off must-have shoes just in time for spring.

The best shoe deals at the Stuart Weitzman sale

Save hundreds of dollars on Stuart Weitzman sandals, sneakers and more with big savings on select shoes.

