Save $59 on the Internet-famous SolaWave skincare wand—hurry before the sale ends

SolaWave wand on sale at Amazon.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon's October Prime Day is nearing a close, but the deals are still going, including this sale on the Reviewed-approved SolaWave Wand.

Take it from us when we tell you that you will see results after consistently using this wand. Intended to reduce the appearance of fine lines, our tester experienced that and more when using the internet-famous SolaWave Wand. To sweeten the deal, Amazon is offering a 35% discount, bringing it from $169 to $110 for a limited time.

$110 at Amazon

As long as there are deals to be had, the Reviewed team will be finding them. To cash in on the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, you have to be a Prime member, but there's still time to sign up. While you're at it, don't forget to sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.

►Amazon Early Access deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon during October Prime Day

►Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

If beauty deals are on the top of your list, the time is now to pick up some essentials. Whether it's the hair-repairing Olaplex No. 3, the fan-favorite Laniege Lip Mask, or the ultra-satisfying Baby Foot foot peel, Amazon's October Prime day has got you covered- head to toe.

►The best Prime Day beauty deals: Score major beauty discounts during the final hours of the Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Story continues

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day: The Internet-famous SolaWave skincare wand is 35% off