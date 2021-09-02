Save up to 60% on furniture, kitchen goods and more at the Bed Bath and Beyond Labor Day sale

Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale: Serta Augusta Full Sleeper Sofa

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to improving just about any spot in your home, you can never go wrong at Bed Bath & Beyond. The one-stop-shop for all home essentials is celebrating Labor Day 2021 early with its epic Labor Day Clearance event, serving up savings of up to 60% on select bedding pieces, bathroom must-haves, kitchen goodies and so much more.

Subscribe to Reviewed's Resources newsletter for tips, tricks and hacks to get through this together.

Now through the holiday on Monday, September 6, you’ll find limited-time savings galore across the retailer’s site, which means you can get those last-minute back-to-school must-haves, that kitchen essential you’ve been eyeing and anything else you need to make saying farewell to summer sting just a bit less.

Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale: Wamsutta Cambridge 3-Piece King Quilt Set

We rounded up the best of what’s up for grabs, but some highlights include the Dyson V8 Animal, which is on sale at Bed Bath and Beyond for $349.99—an impressive $50 price cut. Not only does this sleek nickel/titanium vacuum boast a 4.5-star rating from nearly 1,750 Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers, the V8 Animal receives consistently high praise from Reviewed editors—it's a near-identical model to the V8 Absolute, just with fewer attachments included. The V8 Absolute is our favorite lightweight vacuum and one of the best cordless vacs we've ever tested—weighing just 5.6 pounds, the V8 Absolute picked up 88 percent of the dirt on our testers’ floors, more than other similar lightweight vacuums and some heavier corded cleaners we tested, and the Animal brings that same firepower to your home cleaning.

You can also score a best-selling solid 450-thread-count cotton sateen three-piece duvet cover set—all sizes are marked down 50%, meaning the twin set is $24.99, down from $49.99. An even more incredible savings: the Wamsutta Cambridge three-piece quilt set, which is a whopping 83% off, bringing it from $129.99 to just $20.80.

Story continues

Scroll on to see the deals you can’t miss for every room of your house during Bed Bath & Beyond’s Labor Day clearance event, and shop the sale now through Monday, September 6.

The best deals during Bed, Bath and Beyond's Labor Day clearance event

Bed and Bath

Bed, Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale: 4earth 2-Pack Eco-Friendly Organic Cotton Standard Bed Pillows

Furniture and outdoor

Bed, Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale:

Bed, Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale:

Bed, Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale: iRobot Roomba i7

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Labor Day 2021: Save big on home essentials at Bed Bath and Beyond