Save up to 60% on furniture, kitchen goods and more at the Bed Bath and Beyond Labor Day sale

When it comes to improving just about any spot in your home, you can never go wrong at Bed Bath & Beyond. The one-stop-shop for all home essentials is celebrating Labor Day 2021 early with its epic Labor Day Clearance event, serving up savings of up to 60% on select bedding pieces, bathroom must-haves, kitchen goodies and so much more.
Now through the holiday on Monday, September 6, you’ll find limited-time savings galore across the retailer’s site, which means you can get those last-minute back-to-school must-haves, that kitchen essential you’ve been eyeing and anything else you need to make saying farewell to summer sting just a bit less.
We rounded up the best of what’s up for grabs, but some highlights include the Dyson V8 Animal, which is on sale at Bed Bath and Beyond for $349.99—an impressive $50 price cut. Not only does this sleek nickel/titanium vacuum boast a 4.5-star rating from nearly 1,750 Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers, the V8 Animal receives consistently high praise from Reviewed editors—it's a near-identical model to the V8 Absolute, just with fewer attachments included. The V8 Absolute is our favorite lightweight vacuum and one of the best cordless vacs we've ever tested—weighing just 5.6 pounds, the V8 Absolute picked up 88 percent of the dirt on our testers’ floors, more than other similar lightweight vacuums and some heavier corded cleaners we tested, and the Animal brings that same firepower to your home cleaning.
You can also score a best-selling solid 450-thread-count cotton sateen three-piece duvet cover set—all sizes are marked down 50%, meaning the twin set is $24.99, down from $49.99. An even more incredible savings: the Wamsutta Cambridge three-piece quilt set, which is a whopping 83% off, bringing it from $129.99 to just $20.80.
Scroll on to see the deals you can’t miss for every room of your house during Bed Bath & Beyond’s Labor Day clearance event, and shop the sale now through Monday, September 6.
Bed and Bath
Get the Under the Canopy Organic Cotton Towel Collection for $2.99 (Save $12)
Get the 4-Earth Organic Cotton Standard Bed Pillows, Set of 2 for $12.49 (Save $12.51)
Get the Wamsutta Cambridge Three-Piece Quilt Set from $20.80 (Save $109.19 to $125.99)
Get the Solid 450-Thread-Count Cotton Sateen 2-Piece Duvet Cover Set from $24.99 (Save $25 to $35)
Get the O&O by Olivia & Oliver 825-Thread-Count Sheet Set from $23.99 (Save $42 to $48)
Get the Hookless Waffle Fabric Shower Curtain for $40.49 (Save $4.50)
Furniture and outdoor
Get the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell in White for $179 (Save $50)
Get the Serta Augusta Full Sleeper Sofa from $985.99 (Save $464)
Get the Casper Nova 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress from $1,015.75 (Save $179.25)
Get the Casper Wave 13-Inch Hybrid Mattress for $1,355.75 (Save $239.25)
Kitchen
Get the Rubbermaid Flex & Seal 26-Piece Food Storage Set with Easy Find Lids for $16.49 (Save $5.50)
Get the George Foreman 5-Serving Classic Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press for $20 (Save $9.99)
Get the Black + Decker 1.7-Liter Rapid Boil Electric Kettle for $20 (Save $9.99)
Get the Black + Decker 4-Slice Toaster Oven for $20 (Save $14.99)
Get the Black + Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $20 (Save $14.99)
Get the Green Mountain Coffee Pumpkin Spice Coffee Value Pack Keurig K-Cup Pods 48-Count for $22 (Save $7.99)
Get the Rubbermaid Flex & Seal 38-Piece Food Storage Set with Easy Find Lids for $32.99 (Save $11)
Get the All-Clad Nonstick Hard-Anodized 2-Piece Fry Pan Set for $39.99 (Save $10)
Get the Cuisinart Cordless Rechargeable Mini Chopper for $63.99 (Save $16)
Get the Zwilling J.A. Henckels Five Star 7-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set for $179.99 (Save $180)
Get the Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker with Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Brewer for $199.99 (Save $30)
Get the Galanz ToastWave 4-in-1 Countertop Oven for $299.99 (Save $200)
Get the De'Longhi La Specialista Dual Heating Espresso Machine for $799.99 (Save $50)
Vacuums
Get the Neato Botvac D4 Connected App-Controlled Robot Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $230)
Get the Dyson V8 Animal Cord-free Stick Vacuum in Nickel/Titanium for $349.99 (Save $50)
Get the Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $80)
Get the iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $449.99 (Save $150)
Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $649.99 (Save $150)
Get the Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum for $699.99 (Save $100)
Get the iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $949.99 (Save $150)
