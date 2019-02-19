Save 60% on H&R Block tax software on Amazon and conquer tax season with confidence

Twitter More

Although doing your taxes is intimidating and tedious, it's something everyone has to complete before the April 15th deadline.

However, H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2018 can walk you through the process and help you get the most out of your return to get the biggest refund possible. Luckily, the software is now on sale for just $18, or $26.99 off its list price on Amazon. This is the lowest price the online retailer has ever offered for this product.

Normally retailing for $44.99, H&R Block is a wonderful do-it-yourself and simple option to maximize your refund for 2018. Just import your W-2, 1099, or 1098 forms and H&R Block will go step-by-step to help you file your federal and state taxes on time. Read more...

