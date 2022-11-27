Save $60 on the top-rated 2021 iPad at Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday

Score a 2021 iPad at Amazon this Cyber Monday.

Techies rejoice! The 2021 iPad is on sale right now at Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday 2022.

Our experts loved the 2021 iPad, as its performance and versatility make it one of our favorite tablets.

Shopping for the Apple fanatic in your life this Cyber Monday? Right now you can score a 2021 iPad with 64GB at Amazon for $269.99, which is 18% off the device's $329 everyday price. Our experts loved this iteration of Apple's popular tablet, as it was versatile enough to be named our favorite tablet of 2021.

$269.99 at Amazon

The 2021 iPad features a large 10.2-inch touchscreen with a vibrant display. The tablet is great for streaming shows or playing your favorite games, and it even has excellent photo and video editing capabilities.

You can purchase a separate Apple Pencil for under $100, which is a great addition for students and teachers who constantly take notes. A Bluetooth keyboard—like this Apple Magic Keyboard that's $21 off today—can also be attached for an easier typing experience.

Whether you're looking to purchase a new tablet for yourself or gift it to a loved one this holiday season, the 2021 9th-generation iPad is a steal at Amazon this Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

