Save up to 60% at the Tory Burch Black Friday sale—shop purses, watches and more
If you're anything like us, you're still Black Friday shopping. The deals show no signs of slowing down ahead of Cyber Monday and we found one of the most fashionable sales to shop right now. Tory Burch is offering up to 60% off during its Black Friday sale with an extra 30% off select styles now through Tuesday, November 29.
Shop the Tory Burch Black Friday sale
There are tons of stellar Black Friday deals available right now, including the Tory Burch Mini Ella Shearling tote. To save you from having to crunch the numbers yourself, you can take the tote bag home for $244—that's 30% off the retail price of $348 for a savings of $104, making this a tempting deal to snag before it sells out.
Shopping for a new watch? This Tory Burch Two Tone Robinson Watch is on sale for $207 today—that's 30% off the usual retail price of $295. It makes a great gift to give this holiday season or a special gift for yourself! Find more deals on Tory Burch fashion below!
Shop the best Tory Burch Black Friday deals
Tory Burch Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag for $314 (Save $134)
Tory Burch Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag for $384 (Save $164)
Shop Black Friday Deals at Tory Burch
