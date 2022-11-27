Save $600 on one of the best exercise bikes of the year at Amazon this Cyber Monday

Get 40% off a top-rated NordicTrack exercise bike this Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is just a day away, making it a great time to snag deals on exercise equipment to help you reach your fitness goals for the new year. Finding a high-quality exercise bike within your budget can be difficult, so it's best to get them once they're on sale. The NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle is a fan-favorite, and Amazon is offering it for $899, a 40% discount off of its usual price of $1,499.99.

$899 at Amazon

NordicTrack's fitness products are loved by many, including us. We tested the NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle and named it one of the best exercise bikes on Amazon. The bike allows you to choose various scenic routes to bike along by offering fitness classes led by instructors. This is all done through their iFit app. The bike has thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon, with many reviewers citing its high quality, great design and extensive training videos.

The Commercial S22i Studio Cycle has other great features, too. It can auto-adjust its electromagnetic resistance and incline, which isn't included in many other exercise bikes. The iFit app is also a great asset to NordicTrack's products. It offers studio cycling classes along with cross-training classes in yoga, HIIT and Pilates.

The NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle is definitely worth its price, so grab it for 40% off this Cyber Monday while you can.

