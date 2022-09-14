Save up to $600 on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone and 39% on a Bespoke refrigerator—today only

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·3 min read
Save big on smart tech and appliances with these Samsung flash deals.
If you've been meaning to update your essential tech, now is the time to shop. Samsung is offering rare flash deals today only on a feature-packed refrigerator, Galaxy smartphone and high-definition smart monitor. Deals like these only come around so often, so be sure to snatch the savings while you still can.

From now until 3 p.m. EST today, September 14, you can snag a Bespoke 4-door refrigerator for as much as $1,300 off, pick up a Galaxy Z Flip3 for up to $600 off with a qualifying trade-in or get your hands on a brand new 4K smart monitor for a whopping $110 markdown. The flash deals are part of Samsung's current Discover Samsung sale, which includes daily deals on everything from home appliances to smart tech. Meanwhile, you can also find limited-time discounts on tablets and must-have appliances.

Disney+ deal: Get your first month of Disney+ for $1.99 and stream 'Pinocchio' and 'She-Hulk'

Walmart+: Sign up for 30 days free and get free grocery deliveries, streaming and more

Whether you want to make working from home a little easier or are hoping to dominate the leader board at your next gaming session, a smart monitor can help. During today's Samsung flash sale, the 32-inch M8 UHD 4K smart monitor in sunset pink can be yours for as little as $589.99—an epic $110 price cut. Effortlessly stream TV or use the included SlimFit camera and built-in video call apps all without connecting a separate PC.

$589.99 at Samsung

Stay connected on the go with the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke edition smartphone. Perfect for surfing the web or hopping on zoom calls, the compact flip phone features a convenient hands-free Flex Mode, fast 5G speed and a state-of-the-art camera. Typically retailing for $999.99, you can take home the popular phone for up to $600 off when you trade in a qualifying device. That means, the smartphone can be yours for as little as $399.99 right now.

From $399.99 at Samsung

If you're after Samsung tech for the home, consider the Bespoke 4-door French door refrigerator, down from $3,799 to $2,499 today only. The stylish 23-cubic-foot full-depth appliance features a Dual ice maker, a convenient water dispenser and AutoFill water pitcher and a FlexZone area that is designed to function as either a fridge or a soft freezer. Best of all, the refrigerator's door panels are entirely customizable and changeable, so you can easily update your kitchen to match your preferred style.

$2,499 at Samsung

Now's your chance to score Samsung appliances and tech at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Act now—the savings end at 3 p.m EST today, September 14.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung flash sale: Save $600 on Galaxy Z Flip3 and more

