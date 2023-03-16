Save up to 65% on Adidas shoes, jackets, leggings and more during the brand's Mid-Season sale

Get up to 65% off Adidas slides, jackets and more when you use code EXTRASALE.

One spring sale is already nice, but Adidas has two going on right now that'll save you tons. The popular retailer is dropping prices on must-have Adidas shoes, outdoor gear, stylish activewear and more for a limited time only. Don't miss out on the amazing Adidas deals that'll help you score stellar spring activewear for less today.

Now through Friday, March 31, Adidas is offering a whopping 50% off shoes, jackets, slides and so much more during its Mid-Season sale. And if that's not enough savings for you, Adidas is also hosting a deal now through Monday, March 20, that'll net you up to 65% off activewear when you apply coupon code EXTRASALE at checkout.

For example, the Adidas Own The Run 7/8 running leggings for women are a high-quality and high-performance gym outfit that are 58% off today. With a high-rise, supportive waistband and moisture-absorbing Aeroready technology, these Adidas leggings are super comfortable and will keep you dry during your runs. We love the zip sweat-guard pocket to house your phone or house key and the signature three-stripe side detail is a perfectly subtle hint of branding. Normally $65, you can scoop these leggings for just $27.30, saving you $37.70 when you use code EXTRASALE.

Searching for a new rain jacket for the spring season? The Adidas Utilitas Rain.Rdy Anorak jacket can be pricy, but you can take it home today for $98.60 off at just $71.40 with coupon code EXTRASALE at checkout. The customer-favorite rain jacket is perfect for long hikes and camping trips. It's modern design features a multi-compartment kangaroo pocket and rain and wind resistant material for all-day comfort.

From Adidas shoes and backpacks to leggings and jackets, there’s plenty of deals to choose from at this massive Mid-Season sale. Whether it’s activewear for working out or loungewear for spring break 2023, these limited-time Adidas deals are ones you won’t want to miss.

