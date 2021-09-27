You can save up to $65 on our favorite Kindle on Amazon today

Christine Persaud
·2 min read
Get a sweet deal on the Kindle Paperwhite, one of our very favorite eReaders.
The newest model of the Kindle eReader franchise is set to launch next month, and while that has tech-lovers salivating, the news should get deal hunters excited too. Why? Because that means major savings on the Reviewed-approved current model—in fact, right now you can save as much as $65 on the current Kindle Paperwhite.

The 10th-generation Kindle Paperwhite is currently available starting at $79.99, a $50 savings from its $129.99 list price. We ranked the model as not only the best Kindle you can buy, but also one of the best e-readers, overall. We loved the sizable 6-inch E Ink display, generous 8MB storage space and the 24 levels of illumination that let you choose the right amount of light whether you're reading by the pool or in bed at night. We also appreciated that it's built to last, with an IPX8 waterproof rating, sturdy matte plastic body and scratch-resistant screen that can withstand bumps and bangs in a backpack or carry-on luggage.

Reading on the go is a pleasure in all kinds of light with the Kindle Paperwhite's adjustable screen settings.

Need even more storage space? The 32GB version of the Paperwhite is also on sale, down from $159.99 to $94.99, a savings of $65. Both models come with instant access to Amazon's massive eBook store (not to mention a rotating selection of free titles if you're an Amazon Prime member) and a battery that lasts for weeks, making this ultra-thin eReader the perfect on-the-go or at-home reading companion. Amazon is reporting that the new model, which is set to retail for $139.99, will feature a slightly larger screen and USB-C charging, among other features—but if none of those elements are must-haves for you, the current Paperwhite is a fantastic option at a fantastic price. As Reviewed Senior Editor Séamus Bellamy said, "The 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite is a great device that’ll serve bookworms well, for years to come."

Get the 8GB Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018 release) for $79.99 (save $50).

Get the 32GB Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018 release) for $94.99 (save $65).

