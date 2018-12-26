How to Save $650 Million Without Really Trying

When GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) dropped out of the bidding process for Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) consumer healthcare division, it appeared that Pfizer's only option was to spin off the segment as a new company.

Apparently GlaxoSmithKline ultimately had the same idea for its division.

The companies smartly realized combining the divisions first, creating a larger consumer healthcare company and saving $650 million by reducing duplication, was the way to go. Last week, the companies disclosed the plan for a joint venture. Based on their relative contributions, Pfizer will own 32% of the new entity while GlaxoSmithKline gets the other 68%.

For now, at least.

Going independent

Since GlaxoSmithKline will be a majority owner, it'll be in charge of deciding what to do with the joint venture for the first five years after the deal closes, which is expected to complete in the second half of next year. For now, GlaxoSmithKline's plan is to spin off the joint venture as a public company listed on the U.K. equity market and distribute shares of the new company to current shareholders, but it also left open the option to sell some or all of the shares in an initial public offering.

If the decision gets pushed beyond five years, Pfizer would get a say in splitting off the joint venture as a separate company. For now, because it has a minority stake, Pfizer will remove the consumer healthcare products from its revenue line once the deal closes, which should help boost overall revenue growth since the consumer healthcare products were relatively slow growers. It'll also boost Pfizer's margins, because Advil, Centrum vitamins, and the like don't sport as high of margins as Pfizer's prescription drugs.

Sell or distribute?

The big question now is whether Pfizer will sell its shares during the expected initial public offering of the new company or distribute the shares to current stockholders. Pfizer could also just hold onto them and collect the dividend -- and hopefully capital gains, as well -- but considering Pfizer was previously looking to offload the business in a sale, that option seems less likely.

Pfizer ended the third quarter with over $17 billion in the bank, so it's not exactly hurting for cash. It also has $33.65 billion in long-term debt, but interest expense was only $310 million in the third quarter, which was easily serviceable with the $4.18 billion in operating income.