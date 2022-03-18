Save up to 70% on must-have Stuart Weitzman sandals, sneakers, boots and more

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anna Popp
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Stuart Weitzman
    American fashion designer
Shop the Stuart Weitzman sale to get select sandals, pumps and more on for up to 70% off.
Shop the Stuart Weitzman sale to get select sandals, pumps and more on for up to 70% off.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Wedding season is right around the corner meaning it might be the perfect time to invest in a stylish new pair of shoes. Right now, you can score major discounts on sandals, heels, sneakers and more at this unheard of Stuart Weitzman sale.

There’s more where this deal came from.Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Now through Monday, March 28, Stuart Weitzman has a variety of shoe styles on sale for up to 70% off when you visit the SW Outlet sale section by entering your email address. You can save hundreds on new arrivals and top-rated footwear for a limited time.

►Worried about inflation? Here’s how to save money for a car, home and other big purchases

►Mattress deals: Shop the best Sleep Week 2022 deals for cozy savings on mattresses, bedding and pillows

Looking for a pair of heels to complete a wedding guest outfit? The Stuart Weitzman Dancer 60 Sandal is a sleek black leather sandal with a two-inch heel so you can still get down on the dance floor. This simple but elevated style can be worn for nearly any event you have coming up this season. Normally costing $475, you can get this chic sandal for $175 right now—saving you 61% on a versatile pair of heels.

For a shoe you can easily slip on for an effortless finishing touch to your look, the Stuart Weitzman Meena Mule is just the right combination of casual and elegant. From sole to toe, this mule is made of nappa leather for a smooth finish with a slightly elevated block heel for comfort. Typically costing $395, the Meena Mule is on sale for a whopping 70% off, ringing up at $118.50 through the weekend.

This Stuart Weitzman sale is one of the best ways to score the brand’s most stylish shoes for incredible savings. Shop the sale to get up to 70% off must-have shoes just in time for spring.

The best shoe deals at the Stuart Weitzman sale

Save hundreds of dollars on Stuart Weitzman sandals, sneakers and more with big savings on select shoes.
Save hundreds of dollars on Stuart Weitzman sandals, sneakers and more with big savings on select shoes.

Shop the Stuart Weitzman sale.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Stuart Weitzman sale: Save up to 70% with these exclusive SW Outlet deals

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

    When you're shopping for a bargain, sometimes the dollar store is a great place to snag deals. In fact, you might be tempted to spring for items that aren't on your shopping list simply because they...

  • You Can Build the Perfect Coffee Bar Using Aldi Finds—Including a Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $35

    Spruce up your space with these affordable buys.

  • Amazon shoppers are raving about this $87 camp chair: 'So great that I bought 3!'

    "Everyone who tries this loves it/"

  • 12 of the Friendliest Dog Breeds Who Love Everyone They Meet

    These pups never met a person they didn't like.

  • What's a Catahoula? Bushnell woman breeds and sells them

    Bushnell woman breeds Catahoulas

  • Pets left behind as owners flee Hong Kong

    STORY: As people flee Hong Kong, what’s happening to their pets?[Eva Sit, Hong Kong Dog Rescue]"We have definitely seen an increase in the amount of dog owners abandoning their dogs, because they are moving out of Hong Kong.”These are two that have been left behind.[Eva Sit, Hong Kong Dog Rescue]“And so here they are this is Cassius, he’s goofy.”Cassius and Roxy were brought here by a domestic helper whose employers moved back to Britain.[Eva Sit, Hong Kong Dog Rescue]“When the helper came to drop them off to our centre, she cried really hard, because obviously she loved them a lot. She has taken care of them since they were puppies."It’s one example of many.Government data shows more than 100,000 people have left Hong Kong already this yearin part because residents have become increasingly frustrated with the city's zero-covid policy.[Eva Sit, Hong Kong Dog Rescue]“Whether they are local people who are going to start their new life in somewhere else, or they are expats who have to go back to their hometown, or be relocated to somewhere else."Because of Hong Kong’s tough quarantine requirements, airlines have cut the number of flights to and from the city,leaving people hoping to fly with their pets with fewer options, longer waiting lists and costs of up to tens of thousands of dollars.Many have either chosen to or been forced to abandon their pets.Shelters are overwhelmed.This dog shelter alone is taking in double the amount of dogs a month and is running out of space.This is Remi.She was due to move with her family to Australia. Then at the start of the year sudden flight restrictions came inand Australia's Qantas Airways suspended pet transfersleaving Remi and her owner separated. [Claire McLennan, Dog owner]"Yeah, when we found out that Remi wasn’t getting on the plane on the 9th of January it was really sad, because we hadn’t seen her since mid-November and she’s a member of our family."Until they can get her to Australia Remi is stuck here in a Hong Kong boarding houseand owner Claire McLennan must make do with old videos. Leaving Remi behind in the first place was a grueling choice she faced... when her mother back home developed advanced Alzheimer's.[Claire McLennan, Dog owner]"Because we don’t know everyone’s situations. I know my situation, it’s very tough. I have a mum who doesn’t recognise me any more, a dad who’s just had a hip replacement. And I had to be back here for this. And yes my dog is part of my family, but so is my mum and dad. And so we don’t know everything that’s going on. So I would urge people to be more gentle with each other, less judgment."While there are no official figures on how many pets are being abandoned,Pet Export Vet - a pet travel agency - said it received three to four times more inquiries in the past two to three months and has temporarily stopped accepting bookings.Hong Kong had a net outflow of more than 71,000 people in February and 40,000 people so far in March. What’s not known, is how many intend to return.

  • These Fuzzy, Dog-Shaped Planters Are the Cutest Way to Garden

    These fuzzy, dog-shaped planters couldn't be cuter. Talk about a perfect gift for the dog lovers in your life!

  • Shop Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale to save 50% on top-rated skincare and makeup products

    Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale offers 50% off beauty essentials from some of our brands like Too Faced, Mented Cosmetics and more. Shop today's deals.

  • Precious pups rescued in Pass Christian animal raid are ready for adoption. Meet them.

    The Humane Society of South Mississippi released photos of many of the dogs. Here are the details.

  • Las Vegas Casino Player Makes a Big Play In Sports Betting

    Business is all about growth and business for the sports gambling industry has been good. Sports betting accounts for between 30% and 40% of the worldwide gambling market, producing a yield (the money casinos receive from bettors minus the payout) higher than $400 billion in 2021, according to Statista. In June 2018, sports gamblers wagers $310 million for the month.

  • Local artist identified as dog-mauling victim as details of attack emerge

    Police confirmed that the whereabouts of the dogs are unknown but they are believed to be roaming the neighborhoods near the 1200 block of 2nd Street.

  • The Best Buy 3-Day sale has big savings on Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and Sony

    Ring in the weekend with this Best Buy 3-Day sale featuring savings on headphones, TV, appliances and more from major developers.

  • Retail Store Workers: Tell Me Some Money-Saving Hacks That Customers Might Not Know About

    Spill the tea.View Entire Post ›

  • Wheel of Fortune Contestants Struggle to Solve Easy Puzzle While Another Loses by Mispronouncing Song Lyric

    Contestants on recent Wheel of Fortune episodes failed to correctly guess the puzzle, "Renting A Pedal Boat," and another lost after mispronouncing a lyric of Eurythmics' hit "Sweet Dreams"

  • How Many Dog Breeds Are There?

    Anyone who’s read the results of a doggy DNA test knows our canine BFFs are more complicated than they appear. Many dogs, especially adopted shelter pups, have...

  • Bushnell woman breeds Catahoulas. Here are the details!

    Kate Doyle, Bushnell, is a Western Illinois Catahoulas breeder.

  • Lego goes 'Back to the Future' with new DeLorean kit

    Lego is releasing a DeLorean kit to commemorate the iconic time machine's role in 'Back to the Future.'

  • Music to our ears! Get 6 months of Spotify Premium for free with a Walmart+ membership

    That's a gift worth $60 — and just one of many member perks.

  • Where to Buy Crystals Online (Whether You're Well-Versed or a Total Newbie)

    Healing crystals are all the rage in the wellness world right now (though, like a lot of...

  • Cups, mugs and beverage holders you didn't think you need

    These cute and unique beverage holders are functional pieces that will spark conversations.