Save up to 70% on must-have Stuart Weitzman sandals, sneakers, boots and more

Shop the Stuart Weitzman sale to get select sandals, pumps and more on for up to 70% off.

Wedding season is right around the corner meaning it might be the perfect time to invest in a stylish new pair of shoes. Right now, you can score major discounts on sandals, heels, sneakers and more at this unheard of Stuart Weitzman sale.

Now through Monday, March 28, Stuart Weitzman has a variety of shoe styles on sale for up to 70% off when you visit the SW Outlet sale section by entering your email address. You can save hundreds on new arrivals and top-rated footwear for a limited time.

Looking for a pair of heels to complete a wedding guest outfit? The Stuart Weitzman Dancer 60 Sandal is a sleek black leather sandal with a two-inch heel so you can still get down on the dance floor. This simple but elevated style can be worn for nearly any event you have coming up this season. Normally costing $475, you can get this chic sandal for $175 right now—saving you 61% on a versatile pair of heels.

For a shoe you can easily slip on for an effortless finishing touch to your look, the Stuart Weitzman Meena Mule is just the right combination of casual and elegant. From sole to toe, this mule is made of nappa leather for a smooth finish with a slightly elevated block heel for comfort. Typically costing $395, the Meena Mule is on sale for a whopping 70% off, ringing up at $118.50 through the weekend.

This Stuart Weitzman sale is one of the best ways to score the brand’s most stylish shoes for incredible savings. Shop the sale to get up to 70% off must-have shoes just in time for spring.

The best shoe deals at the Stuart Weitzman sale

Save hundreds of dollars on Stuart Weitzman sandals, sneakers and more with big savings on select shoes.

