Save up to 70% off loafers, pumps and booties at Stuart Weitzman's Black Friday event

Save big on shoes at Stuart Weitzman during Black Friday.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

This Black Friday 2022, step up your fashion game with a new pair of loafers, booties or pumps from Stuart Weitzman. The designer is hosting a Black Friday preview sale right now with markdowns of up to 70% on plenty of fall fashion essentials until Tuesday, November 22 plus an extra 25% off select styles with code SWBF25 until Saturday, November 26.

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

Get these Kim Kardashian-approved Stuart Slingbacks that will look great with any dress or trousers. They're currently $371.25, 25% off retail price. In need of some trendy loafers? Look no further than these Ultralug Penny Loafers that will be the perfect staple in your wardrobe. They're marked down from the retail price of $495 and are now $371.25.

Save an extra 25% at Stuart Weitzman

►Black Friday 2022: The year's biggest sales are happening now, we've rounded up the best deals for you to shop

►Reviewed's Top 10: Shop the absolute best early Black Friday deals on Apple, Solo Stove and HexClad

►The ultimate holiday gift guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list

The best deals on Stuart Weitzman shoes

Save on shoes at Stuart Weitzman ahead of Black Friday.

Story continues

Save an extra 25% at Stuart Weitzman

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2022: Score up to 70% off with Stuart Weitzman shoe deals