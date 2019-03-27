Save $80 on crazy wireless over-ear headphones with earbuds inside the cups, today only

Maren Estrada

You’ve undoubtedly seen plenty of pairs of headphones in your lifetime, but you’ve never seen anything like the Nuraphone Wireless Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones. These premium noise cancelling headphones have a feature you won’t find on any other over-ear headphones out there: earbuds built right into the cups. The result is a listening experience that’s unlike anything else you’ve ever tried, and you can save $80 on them in Amazon’s one-day sale.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

  • Personalised sound: The world’s only headphone to automatically learn and adapt to how you hear music.
  • Adjustable bass: Choose your level of Immersion, from low to the front row.
  • Active Noise Cancellation + Social Mode: Enjoy uniquely quiet listening, or hear conversations and your surroundings with the touch of a button.
  • In-and-over-ear design: Combines in-ear buds dedicated to melodies with over-ear drivers dedicated to bass you can feel.
  • Additional features: aptX-HD wireless Bluetooth plus wired options, 4 external microphones for clearest voice calls, 20+ hours wireless battery life, free nuraphone companion app.

