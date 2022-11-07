Save up to $800 on a Reviewed-approved Casper mattress at this early Black Friday 2022 sale

...

Dreaming of a new mattress? If you're looking for a sleeper that can keep you comfortable all night long without breaking the bank, we have an early Black Friday mattress sale for you. Right now, Casper has Reviewed-approved mattresses on sale for deep price cuts just in time for the holiday season.

Shop the Casper Black Friday mattress sale

Casper is hosting a huge mattress sale now through Friday, November 18, letting shoppers save up to $800 on mattresses when they use coupon code BFCM22-A. The discount applies to its Original foam and select hybrid sleepers, on top of savings of up to 25% on all full-priced sheets and up to 20% on sleep bundles.

A great place to start is with the Casper Original mattress, typically listed for $1,295 in its queen size but now available for $1,165 during the sale. We tested Casper's flagship mattress and found it did a solid job of giving an undisturbed sleep. Our testers also noted how it cushioned their landing when they flopped down on the bed (as we all do at the end of the day). Even Reviewed's editor-in-chief, Dave Kender, tried the Casper Original and called it "just the right mattress for me—and very likely, for you as well."

One of Casper's most highly-rated sleepers is its Original Hybrid mattress, normally priced at $1,695 in its queen size but discounted down to $1,445 during this early Black Friday 2022 sale. While we haven't tested this particular hybrid sleeper, Casper promises a cool sleep thanks to the AirScape foam cooling system in the top layer of the mattress. Its middle layer features Zoned Support memory foam with three ergonomic zones that let shoulders sink and cradle hips for better spinal alignment. Plus, saving up to $325 sounds pretty dreamy.

Discover new levels of comfort with Casper mattresses that you can get for wallet-friendly prices right now! Shop this early Black Friday mattress sale before these prices drift away.

Shop the Casper mattress sale

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Early Black Friday Casper mattress sale: Save up to $800 on mattresses