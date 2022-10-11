Save big on Apple, Samsung and more during Amazon’s October Prime Day
If you're looking for the best tech deals to get a jump on the holiday shopping season, we've got you covered now that Amazon's October Prime Day sale is in full swing. There's an impressive collection of savings on all sorts of tech, including a powerful new laptop to get your work done or just a stylish set of earbuds for your next run. The Prime Early Access sale lets you get ahead of the rush, and we've found the best tech deals from big-name developers available right now at Amazon!
If you've been waiting for massive markdowns on TVs, headphones or feature-rich laptops, the Prime Early Access sale is your time to shop. Many of the best deals are already flying off the shelves, so take advantage of the savings before these early Black Friday deals disappear!
Update 5:06PM EST: We're constantly searching for tech deals and adding them during the Amazon Prime Early Access event. If you want to skip the Black Friday shopping rush, keep this page bookmarked for updated prices, new deals and more details on how to save on laptops, TVs, headphones and more. - John Higgins, Reviewed
The best Amazon Prime Early Access tech deals
Here are our top ten favorite Prime Day tech deals you can shop right now, including an incredible 55-inch Neo QLED TV and a pair of solid Apple laptop.
Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds for $29.99 (Save $20)
SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Gaming Headset for $33.98 (Save $36.01)
Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) from $238.99 (Save $49.02 to $120)
Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $399.99 (Save $110)
Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air from $519.99 (Save $29.01 to $79.01)
LG 55-inch C1 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV for $1,296.99 (Save $203)
TV and Smart TV deals at Amazon
These days, you can land a good, dependable smart TV for a super-affordable price. With Prime Early Access, you'll spend even less. Here are some of the best TV deals you can shop before the Black Friday rush.
Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $399.99 (Save $110)
TCL 50-Inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $429.99 (Save $270)
Vizio 58-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $598 (Save $170.99)
Hisense 65-Inch U7G ULED Premium QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV for $699.99 (Save $400)
LG 42-Inch C2 Class OLED evo Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $996.99 (Save $403)
LG 55-Inch C1 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV for $1,296.99 (Save $203)
LG 65-Inch B1 4K HDR OLED Smart TV for $1,596.99 (Save $702)
Sony 77-Inch A80J BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV for $1,999.99 (Save $1,500)
Sony 65-Inch A90J BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV for $2,498 (Save $250)
Headphones and earbud deals on Amazon
Nothing enhances a workout, commute or walk in the park quite like a comfortable pair of headphones. Here are our favorite Prime Early Access deals on audio devices for in and over your ears.
Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds for $29.99 (Save $20)
Sennheiser HD 599 Open Back Headphones from $89.95 (Save $59.05 to $109.96)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds from $99.34 (Save $14.18 to $70.65)
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $99.99 (Save $50)
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $199.95 (Save $50)
Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones from $199.99 (Save $50)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $223.24 (Save $25.76)
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $348 (Save $51.99)
Laptop and tablet deals on Amazon
If you're ready for a new laptop or tablet, you can scoop these Prime Day deals to help make the process a lot easier before Black Friday.
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1 Laptop from $329.99 (Save $175 to $190)
Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air from $519.99 (Save $29.01 to $79.01)
Tech accessory deals on Amazon
From streaming devices and smartphones to smartwatches and gaming gear, there are plenty of excellent Amazon deals available on tech accessories.
SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Gaming Headset for $33.98 (Save $36.01)
Razer BlackShark V2 THX 7.1 Gaming Headset from $59.99 (Save $20 to $50)
HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset from $59.99 (Save $20.99 to $40)
Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) from $238.99 (Save $49.02 to $120)
Garmin Instinct Solar Outdoor Smartwatch from $249.99 (Save $35.74 to $100)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE Smartwatch from $264 (Save $130)
JBL Boombox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $299.95 (Save $200)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Smartphone from $476 (Save $100 to $123.99)
What is the Prime Early Access sale?
The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first ever Prime Early Access sale started today, October 11 and continues through tomorrow, October 12. Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members can enjoy rock-bottom prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now to access the early Black Friday discounts.
When is Amazon Prime Early Access?
Amazon's October Prime Day sale is in full swing. The two-day sales event started today, October 11 and runs through tomorrow, October 12. Shop now to snag all the best early Black Friday deals before stock sells out!
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale where Amazon Prime members can shop a variety of discounts on everything from headphones to home appliances. We saw huge deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, and the currently-live Prime Early Access sale has many of the same Black Friday-level markdowns. If you want to access the savings, you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial and find out which Prime membership you qualify for today.
Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Early Access deals?
Yes, both Prime Day and Prime Early Access are exclusive shopping events for Amazon Prime members only. If you don't already have an account, you'll have to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership in order to shop the early Black Friday deals.
What retailers have competing Amazon Prime tech deals?
Other retailers like Walmart, Target, Samsung and Best Buy are all offering stellar tech deals to rival Amazon's October Prime Day. Whether you're after appliances, smart gadgets or best-in-class visuals, you can enjoy some of the lowest prices of the year on several of our favorite tech brands. Stretch your dollar ahead of Black Friday 2022 by checking out all the best competing Prime Day sales available now.
