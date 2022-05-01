Save big on baby essentials like diapers, clothing and strollers with these BuyBuyBaby deals

Shop all the best BuyBuyBaby deals on diapers, baby clothes and strollers

Whether you have a baby on the way or someone’s baby shower coming up, shopping for a baby can be both extensive and expensive. From figuring out complicated baby sizes to researching the newest baby gear with all the bells and whistles, it can be a little overwhelming. Well, you’re not alone and BuyBuyBaby is here to help with the best deals on top baby clothes, diapers, furniture and so much more.

For a limited time, you can save up to 30% on baby boy and baby girl clothing. You can also scour the sale section for deals on best-selling clothing, furniture, accessories and more. One thing all new moms can agree on is that diapers are a must-have baby essential that you always need more of. Right now, when you spend $50 on Huggies diapers, wipes or training pants, you’ll get a free $10 BuyBuyBaby gift card. If you’re in a time crunch, we have an incredible shipping offer for you. From now until Monday, May 16, same day delivery (when you order by 5:00 P.M. EST) is 50% off—bringing the cost down to $4.99.

Probably one of the most important purchases you're going to make when it comes to baby gear will be a stroller. The UPPABaby MINU stroller, marked down from $429.99 to $343.99, is a best-selling stroller—and for good reason. Super lightweight with a one-hand compact fold and both a carry handle and shoulder strap, this stroller makes traveling with a little one so much easier. For hot summer days, it has a UPF 50+ canopy with a vented peek-a-boo window and it’s even extendable. If you’re looking for a stroller with both your comfort and your baby’s comfort in mind, this is it.

New parents will be going through diapers so fast they’ll need a warehouse full of diapers. Consider a pack of Huggies Little Snugglers newborn 84-count disposable diapers for $30.99. Don’t forget, if you spend over $50, you’ll get a $10 gift card. Not only do these diapers absorb wetness on contact, you’ll also know when to change the diaper with the wetness indicator. If you’re looking for a no-fuss baby shower gift, this will be helpful for the new parents-to-be.

If you’re not really sure about where to start when shopping for baby essentials, we’ve compiled a list of the very best BuyBuyBaby deals that you’ll want to take advantage of.

The best baby deals at BuyBuyBaby

Stock up on diapers, baby clothes and tons of must-have baby essentials with huge savings at BuyBuyBaby.

