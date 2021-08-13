Save big on Carter's back-to-school styles (and its famous pajamas) now

Carter's has the t-shirts, fleeces and PJs kids need for the back-to-school season, and they're on sale for as much as 50% now.

Back-to-school shopping is upon us, along with the challenge of finding high-quality staples for babies and kiddos. Fortunately, Carter’s is here to help. The popular baby brand is currently hosting its much-anticipated back-to-school sale, which features a variety of daily doorbusters, BOGO deals and, best of all, up to 50% off sitewide.

While much of what’s on sale is geared towards warmer weather—think shorts, tees and sandals—we’re here to remind you that those first few months of school can be pretty warm. (There's a few perfect-for-fall pieces in the mix as well!) Whether you’re shopping for your baby, toddler or big kid, Carter’s and sister brand OshKosh have what you need to get the school year started.

Since that’s a lot to sift through, Reviewed Executive Editor and dad extraordinaire TJ Donegan recommends starting with fleeces, shoes, hats and mittens—and don’t forget about the PJs.

This lion-print one-piece has a two-way zipper for those midnight diaper changes.

“The jammies are the best deal in my opinion,” he says, noting that you need a bunch for kids. “Footed pajamas are great because kids can't reach into their diaper and they can't take their socks off.” With this in mind, be sure to check out the Carter’s 2-way zip cotton Sleep & Play, which is currently marked 41% off, making it just $9.50. The best part about this adorable one-piece that customers call "comfortable" and "perfect" is that it features a two-way zipper, so when time to change your baby, you won’t have to fully take it off to do it.

Of course, Carter’s doesn’t only have PJs for babies. They have best-sellers for toddlers and kids, too. If your little one feels too grown up for footie PJs, consider Carter’s 1-Piece Alligator footless PJs, which are currently 50% off, so you can snag them for just $10. Like the baby version, this one-piece features a cuddle tab chin protector, so you don’t have to worry about the zipper causing irritation while your kiddo snoozes.

For more Carter’s back-to-school doorbusters, scroll below.

Shop the best deals from Carter's back-to-school sale

From snuggly jammies to cozy hoodies, Carter's has your baby covered.

Save up to 50% on t-shirts and more during the sale.

Comfy shorts and a sweet statement tee are the perfect first-day-of-school outfit.

