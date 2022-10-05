Save big with competing Prime Day deals at Target—shop Apple and Costway ahead of Black Friday

Shop the best Target deals on AirPods, vacuums, TVs, headphones and more.

Target just dropped tons of epic deals ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day slated for Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. To compete with the mega retailer, Target has loads of discounts across all categories, and we expect even more price cuts in the coming days. We gathered all the best competing Target deals out now that you can take advantage of before Amazon's Prime Early Access sale and the Black Friday shopping rush.

Don't wait to shop Target's competing Prime Day deals. The big box retailer is currently offering deep discounts on electronics, home goods, apparel and toys. We rounded up all the best Target deals so you can scoop major savings and be ready for the holidays.

Here are our top ten favorite competing Prime Day deals you can shop at Target right now, including a Vizio 4K TV and a Dyson air purifier.

TV Target deals

Turn your living room into your own personal home theater with these stellar deals on TVs and soundbars at Target.

Get a head start on October Prime Day with these early Target TV deals on Vizio, LG, Samsung and more.

Kitchen and cooking Target deals

Cook up a storm with Target deals on Staub dishes, KitchenAid food choppers and Magic Chef ice makers.

Target's competing Prime Day kitchen deals include discounts on Staub, KitchenAid and more.

Outdoor furniture Target deals

Gear up for fall with these Target deals on fire pits and patio furniture.

Save big this fall with Target deals on fire pits and patio furniture.

Home Target deals

Pick up all the household essentials and furniture you need for an incredible price at Target.

Shop the best Target home deals and save $100 on the Dyson air purifier.

Tech Target deals

Target deals feature everything you need at home or on the go. Shop everything from stylish wireless earbuds and gaming headsets to affordable laptops.

Shop Target tech deals on headphones, speakers and laptops.

Toy and game Target deals

Do some gift shopping before the Black Friday rush with Target deals on video games, plushes and board games

Find the best Target toy deals on the most famous brands ahead of Black Friday.

Cleaning Target deals

Make your housework a little easier with the best Target cleaning deals on vacuums and robot vacuums.

Shop discounts on Dyson, iRobot and more today at Target.

Fitness and lifestyle Target deals

Keep fit and fancy with Target deals on lifestyle and fitness products.

Get in shape for less with these Target fitness deals.

Baby gear Target deals

Stock up on popular baby gear with Target deals on car seats, strollers and more.

Shop the best baby deals at Target ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access sale.

shopping guide

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It falls on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 and is expected to have spectacular deals, similar to the first Amazon Prime Day held in July. Get ready for discounts on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sitewide sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, there's still plenty of time to sign up for a membership so you can enjoy the rock-bottom prices in just two weeks.

What stores are offering competing October Prime Day deals?

Target has tons of competing Amazon Prime Day deals available today. We're also tracking potential competing deals at Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

When do Target Black Friday deals start?

Early Black Friday deals are already rolling out at Target. Right now you can get incredible deals on AirPods, high-powered gaming laptops, Staub dishes and so much more. We expect even more Target deals during Amazon's October Prime Day and as we near Black Friday proper, on Friday, November 25.

What are the best early Prime Day deals at Target?

There are tons of savings you can score at Target right now. The retailer has a Vizio V-Series 65-inch class 4K HDR smart TV for $180 off at just $449.99. There are also several high-quality indoor and outdoor furniture pieces for sale right now, including a Costway glass coffee table for $267.99 and a seven-piece Costway patio dining set for more than $500 off.

Should I shop Target’s competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Yes, especially if you want to get a jump on Black Friday shopping! If you're looking to spice up your kitchen with the latest and greatest small appliances, upgrade your essential tech or fill your closet, Target is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear before you know it.

