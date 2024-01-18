Save Big with CVS Pharmacy

TechCrunch

Briq, which has built a platform designed to allow all departments of a construction company to automate financial workflows such as accounts payable and payroll, has raised $8 million in an extension round at a $150 million valuation. The company opted to “wait out the market,” and raise a smaller dollar amount with less dilution at a flat valuation rather than go out and try to raise a Series C, said CEO and co-founder Bassem Hamdy in an interview with TechCrunch. MetaProp, whose managing partner Aaron Block is set to join Briq's board, co-led the round alongside Blackhorn and Eniac.