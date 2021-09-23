Save big on fire pits at Solo Stove—but only for today

You can snag a popular Solo Stove for under $215 right now.

If you want to keep your outdoor time going as the weather gets colder, Solo Stove is offering deals on its cult-favorite fire pits at its fall savings event.

Right now, the brand is offering 20% (or more!) off its individual fire pits. During the sale, you can also shop discounts on bundled packages to make sure you've got everything you need for your next outdoor hangout. The deal ends tonight, so make sure to scoop up the savings while you still can.

Solo Stove's smallest fire pit, the Ranger, starts for as low as $214.99—that's a 20% discount from its list price of $269.99. The larger Bonfire pit, which our head of product and development, Sunil Doshi, called his "favorite thing I bought during the pandemic," is now available for $249.99, a $100 price cut. Doshi said that he was impressed with the pit's ability to eliminate smoke "within minutes" and how it "felt like magic" the first time he used it.

The Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle makes for a great starter kit for summertime BBQ sessions.

Not only is Solo Stove offering its standard fire pits at price cuts, but it's selling bundle deals that couple the fire pits with accessories to make sure you're getting the best experience possible. For instance, the Bonfire + Stand bundle is available for $125 off its list price of $419.99, bringing the price down to $294.99. Past buyers praised both the stove's quick heating ability and the accompanying stand's ability to protect surfaces from any heat damage.

If you want to make sure your fire pit is as safe as possible, you can get a Backyard Bundle for as low as $379.99 (down from $489.99) with the Ranger pit that includes a stand, a shield to trap sparks and a cover for weather protection. Meanwhile, for the absolute complete package, you can pick up the Yukon Ultimate Bundle, on sale from $1,124.99 down to $834.99—you get the pit, the stand, the shield, the shelter, a four-pack of roasting sticks, a stainless-steel angled poker and a log grabber.

There's still time to add a little warmth to your outdoor excursions and plenty of ways to make it memorable with Solo Stove. Be sure to shop fast before the heat of the deals fade away!

The best Solo Stove deals to shop right now

Kick off fall with epic markdowns on a Solo Stove fire pit.

