Save big on the hottest TVs this Black Friday—LG, Vizio, Hisense, TCL
Black Friday sales are finally here. If the thought of staying inside this holiday season and streaming your favorite show sounds cozy, we're right there with you. Score blockbuster savings on a brand new TV right now so you can binge shows from Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services, all of which have deals going on this week. We've found some fantastic Black Friday TV discounts on quality panels from LG, Samsung, TCL and more, like $400 off one of the best Samsung TVs of the year.
Update 12:02PM EST: Today is Black Friday, and we're tracking all of the best TV deals from major retailers. We're updating this post live throughout the day and will note any major changes to prices or availability as they happen. -Michael Desjardin, Reviewed
The 5 best Black Friday TV deals
Our favorite deals on Sony, Samsung, LG, and TCL TVs right now
Samsung S95B Quantum HDR OLED 4K UHD Smart TV at Crutchfield from $1,447.99 (Save $750 to $891)
Samsung 55-Inch Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV at Samsung for $1,299.99 (Save $400)
LG 55-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at Amazon from $1,289 (Save $210.99)
Sony 65-Inch A95K QD-OLED TV at Amazon for $2,998 (Save $1,001.99)
TCL 65-Inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (2021) at Best Buy for $499.99 (Save $100)
Walmart Black Friday TV deals
Save on a bunch of sizes from Hisense, Vizio, and TCL
Walmart has some rollbacks on quality screens right now. The TCL 4-Series is highly ranked in our best TVs under $500 guide for its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility, creating solid image quality for your favorite shows and movies. Walmart has the 43-inch model for a $40 price cut at $218.
TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $218 (Save $40)
Hisense 43-Inch 720p LED Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $198 (Save $51)
Hisense 58-Inch 4K UHD HDR LED LCD Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $298 (Save $40)
Samsung 50-Inch Class 4K Smart LED TV at Walmart for $327.99 (Save $50)
VIZIO 65-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV at Walmart for $448 (Save $80)
VIZIO 43-Inch D-Series FHD LED Smart TV at Walmart for $224 (Save $62)
Best Buy Black Friday TV deals
Find savings on TVs from LG, TCL, Hisense, and Samsung
This Black Friday, Best Buy has some of our favorite budget TVs on sale, including the TCL 5-Series with built-in Roku. It’s a smart, user-friendly streaming platform that makes it easy and affordable to have a Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+ experience wherever you plunk down a TV. If the Android smart platform is more your speed, the Hisense U6G is 30% off at $384.99, and gets you premium performance for a wallet-friendly price.
LG 55-Inch Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV at Best Buy for $349.99 (Save $50)
LG 70-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD 2160P Smart TV at Best Buy for $549.99 (Save $100)
TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV at Best Buy for $299.99 (Save $20)
TCL 55-Inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV (2020) at Best Buy for $449.99 (Save $30)
TCL 65-Inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (2021) at Best Buy for $499.99 (Save $100)
Hisense 55-Inch Class R6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV at Best Buy for $239.99 (Save $70)
Hisense 65-Inch U6G Series ULED 4K Premium QLED Android 4K Smart TV at Best Buy for $384.99 (Save $165)
Samsung 40-Inch Class 5 Series LED Full HD Smart Tizen TV at Best Buy for $229.99 (Save $50)
Amazon Black Friday TV deals
Save hundreds on 4K QLED and OLED TVs
Amazon has deals on some of our favorite TVs, including the Hisense U7H, our pick for the best gaming TV for shoppers on a budget. The U7H gets incredibly bright for its class and offers a useful array of gaming features. Right now, Amazon has it on sale in its 65-inch size for just $698—over $350 off its original price.
LG C2 42-Inch Smart OLED evo 4K UHD TV at Amazon from $896 (Save $100)
LG 55-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at Amazon from $1,289 (Save $210.99)
TCL 50-Inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV (2021) at Amazon for $399.99 (Save $300)
Hisense A4 Series HD Smart Android TV at Amazon from $124 (Save $21.99 to $45.99)
Hisense 65-Inch U7H 4K QLED Google TV at Amazon for $698 (Save $351.99)
Samsung 65-Inch Class Q70A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV at Amazon for $897.99 (Save $50)
Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED Q80B Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array Quantum HDR Smart TV at Amazon for $897.99 (Save $300)
Samsung 55-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR at Amazon for $997.99 (Save $400)
Even more Black Friday TV deals
TV deals at B&H Photo, Crutchfield and Samsung
Black Friday TV deals aren’t limited to Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. There are some excellent deals to be had at B&H Photo, Samsung and Crutchfield, including on the phenomenal Samsung S95B that is one of two OLED TVs that use quantum dot technology for superior contrast and color.
LG UQ9000 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at B&H Photo from $296.99 (Save $50 to $120)
Samsung 50-Inch Class 4K Smart LED TV at Walmart for $327.99 (Save $50)
Samsung 50-Inch Q80B Smart QLED 4K UHD TV at Crutchfield for $797.99 (Save $200)
Samsung 55-Inch Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV at Samsung for $1,299.99 (Save $400)
Samsung S95B Quantum HDR OLED 4K UHD Smart TV at Crutchfield from $1,447.99 (Save $750 to $891)
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
When do Black Friday sales start?
Tons of Black Friday 2022 sales live as we speak. Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first early Black Friday sales begin in mid-October.
With ongoing supply chain issues, stores are starting their sales sooner and ending them later. Today you can shop for tons of early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.
What are the best Black Friday TV deals?
During Black Friday 2022, you can score on a wide variety of TVs from the biggest retailers around. For instance, at Amazon you can grab a HD TV for less than $150 with the Hisense A4 Series TV. Amazon also has the LG 55-Inch OLED C1 Series TV for about $211 off, knocking the original $1,499.99 price down to $1,289. In terms of Black Friday TV deals, this is just the tip of the iceberg, so shop these elite discounts now while you can.
Are Black Friday deals worth it?
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, and it's all because of the deals. In preparation for the holiday season, products at retailers across the country and across the web are sold at deep discounts, and not just on older models. Black Friday deals on recent releases might not be as deep as tried-and-true models, but you'll still be able to find great deals.
How long do Black Friday sales last?
Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.
Are TV deals better on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
TV deals are appearing all throughout Black Friday week. They started on November 21 and will continue all through Cyber Monday on November 28. A choice deal on a top TV could show up at any time, so keep an eye on all of our Black Friday 2022 posts for the most up to date information around.
