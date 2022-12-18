How To Save Big When Installing an EV Charger at Your Home

U. J. Alexander / iStock.com

If you have an electric car, you may prefer the convenience of installing a charger at your home to save you from having to visit a charging station every time you need to power up.

The cost of installing a charger varies greatly depending on the type of charger you opt for — a Level 1 charger is the most cost-effective, but also the least efficient for charging, while a Level 3 charger can get extremely pricey, but can provide up to an 80% charge in just 30 minutes, according to Carvana. The average cost of a Level 1 charger ranges from $300 to $600 before labor, which ranges in cost from about $1,000 to $1,700. A Level 2 charger costs between $500 and $700, with labor costing about $1,200 to $2,000. For Level 3, expect to pay $20,000 and $50,000 for just the parts, and an additional $50,000 for labor.

Although even a basic Level 1 charger can be pricey to install, there are some ways you can save.

Opt for a Level 2 Charger for Long-Term Savings

Although a Level 2 charger will cost you more upfront, Dave Connors, a hybrid and electric car servicing specialist and writer at DriversAdvice, said it will save EV owners more in the long term.

“Level 2 chargers are eight times faster compared to Level 1 chargers,” he said. “Level 2 charging stations also allow you to customize charging schedules with a pre-installed mobile app to better control charging, reducing your overall cost — you could save on your electricity bill by charging during lower rate times.”

Cash In on Any Tax Credits and Rebates You Qualify For

There are numerous savings available to you when you install an EV charger at your home.

“Firstly, you could take advantage of the 30% federal tax credit on EV chargers and installation,” Connors said. “Depending on your area, other incentives and rebates are available, and they could go up to 40%. Lastly, electricity providers will give you a flat rebate on qualifying Level 2 EV chargers.”

Install the Charger Close to a Fuse Box

Where you install the charger can have an effect on the price you pay.

“The further away you get from your fuse box, the more expensive it’s going to be,” said Chris Vanderstock, aka Electric Chris, on his YouTube channel. Installing chargers far away from the fuse box can greatly increase the cost of the installation. “I’m talking […] thousands of dollars to do so,” he said.

Consider a Solar Charger

“Solar is an excellent option if you’re looking for an affordable and environmentally friendly way to charge your EV,” said Adam Smith, founder of Eco Energy Geek, a blog dedicated to helping people combat rising energy prices. “Solar chargers are typically cheaper than electric car charging stations and generate no emissions.

“Furthermore, solar chargers can be installed in any location that receives sunlight,” he continued. “In addition to being affordable and emission-free, solar chargers may pay off in the long run because they are often more efficient than traditional electrical outlets. This means your battery will last longer before it needs to be charged again.”

