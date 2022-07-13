Save big on the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Save big on the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 ends tonight but the deals are going strong on just about everything across major categories like furniture, fashion, kitchen, tech and more. While there are some excellent deals out there, this robot vacuum is one you won't want to miss out on.

The iRobot Roomba 692, which earned a spot on our list of high-performance robot vacuums under $300, is already on sale for just $179.99 (originally $299.99). That's a $120 discount on an excellent entry-level robot vacuum that'll help you get your home cleaned up again after you unbox all of your Amazon Prime Day deliveries!

Whether you're looking to buy your very first robot vacuum or in need of a replacement, the iRobot Roomba 692 is a great choice.

For starters, the Roomba 692 is a solid value (even when it's not on sale), making it an attractive budget buy compared to other, usually significantly more expensive, robot vacuums.

The iRobot Roomba 692 uses smart sensors to track what areas of your home tend to get dirtier, faster, then uses that information to adapt its cleaning routines to best suit your needs. Happy customers praise this little robot, often focusing on its smart features, such as setting up automatic scheduled cleanings or using smart assistant integration to get the 692 up and running with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

If you're looking for a robot vacuum that won't break the budget, the iRobot Roomba 692 is the best bang for your buck—especially when its already normally low price is slashed during Amazon Prime Day. If you're interested in a robot vacuum, this is the place to start.

