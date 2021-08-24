Save big on a Nectar mattress for Labor Day—and get almost $400 in free bedding, too

Nectar makes one of our favorite mattresses in a box, and right now you can save hundreds when you buy one during the brand's Labor Day sale.

Dreaming of better sleep? Mattress brand Nectar is running a Labor Day Sale to help you catch more zzz’s so you can spend the holiday weekend resting and recharging with massive discounts on one of our favorite mattresses. You can even get your hands on freebies like pillows and bedding on top of the markdowns. If you’re looking to up your sleep game, this deal is just about as good as it gets.

Now through August 29, shoppers can save on the Nectar mattress, one of the best mattresses in a box we've tested. The Nectar mattress, which normally starts at $798 for a twin, is marked down to $499, a savings of $299—the twin XL model, normally $968, is also marked down $299 to $669. Buyers in the market for a full-sized mattress or larger will save $399, with prices starting at $799, down from $1,198, for a full.

To sweeten the deal, the popular sleep brand is throwing in $299 to $399 worth of sleep accessories at no additional charge with every qualifying mattress purchase. Buyers get the brand's mattress protector (valued at $99), sheet set (valued at $125 for a twin or twin XL set and $150 for full or larger sets) and premium pillows (valued at $75 each, with one included for twin or twin XL purchases and two for full, queen, king and California king sets) with their purchase. In addition, shoppers buying the brand's Nectar Premium (from $899) or Nectar Premium Copper (from $1,299) mattresses will also get a Google Nest Hub smart display valued at $99.

Our tester said the Nectar mattress was a "dream pick" for side sleepers.

When we tested the Nectar mattress, we especially loved its marshmallow-like softness, cooling layers of gel memory foam and its sink-in surface sensation. Our sleep writer, Lindsey Vickers, noted that the mattress could be “a dream pick for some people—particularly side sleepers, who may prefer a plusher surface.” While we found that it may be too soft for people who sleep near the edge of the bed or who need more support, like stomach-sleepers, this pick has more than 35,000 glowing reviews from shoppers, who have awarded it a 4.8-star ranking.

Nectar offers free shipping and a 365-day home trial, so you're guaranteed good sleep or your money back. Say goodbye to sleepless nights for good, and shop the Nectar Labor Day sale now before these discounts become nothing more than a dream.

