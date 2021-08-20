Save big on outdoor essentials at the massive Columbia Sportswear summer sale

This rain jacket is stylish and functional.

If you're dreaming of squeezing in a few more outdoor adventures this summer, Columbia Sportswear is running a sale you need to check out. Columbia is one of the biggest brands in active and adventure apparel, and right now the company is having a massive summer sale—but only for a limited time.

With plenty of men's, women's, and kids' clothing as well as footwear for as much as half off, this sale has something for everyone, but it only runs through 9 p.m. on August 25. So see what you can add to your wardrobe now, whether it's items to wear for the rest of the summer, workouts, runs, hikes or to just to stock up for next season.

With Fall just around the corner, we're thinking about the leaves changing color on the trees, cooler temperatures and maybe even some rain. The Women's Arcadia II rain jacket is stylish and functional, and you can get it now in a handful of colors at prices that start at $29.98, saving you $55.10 to $60.02. Made of waterproof and breathable materials with an attached adjustable storm hood and zippered hand pockets, it's also totally packable, making it the perfect jacket to bring along on vacation and pop into your purse or carry-on. The majority of previous buyers rate this jacket a perfect 5 stars, saying it fits true to size, is comfortable and easy to pack.

The Girls Fire Side Sherpa jacket is down to just $18.99.

Perfect for little ones headed back to school, you can save an incredible 68% off the Girls Fire Side Sherpa jacket, down from $60 to just $18.99, putting $41.01 back in your pocket. Made of super-plush fleece that's both warm and breathable, this jacket is perfect for cooler summer nights and fall days, and previous buyers give it an almost perfect rating, saying it's well-made, soft, and cozy enough for even warmer winter days.

From jackets to tees, shoes to shorts, there's plenty to snag at great prices—shop our top picks below!

Here are the best deals you can find at the Columbia Sportswear summer sale

These activewear pants add a versatile touch to any wardrobe.

Add pops of color to your kid's closet.

Shop a selection of active footwear at the Columbia Sportswear summer sale.

