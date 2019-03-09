Save Big on Pressure-Relieving Memory Foam Pillow

From Popular Mechanics

Unlike your mattress, comforter, and duvet that you've likely owned for decades and hauled from one house to another, your pillow should absolutely be changed out regularly. The National Sleep Foundation suggests that you should ideally get a new set every one or two years, that is, unless you're comfortable with pillows that resemble pancakes. But if your neck and back often feel like a corkscrew, you might be overdue for a pillow replacement.

The Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow is designed to aid in combating insomnia, aches, migraines, and other sleep issues that keep you tossing and turning every night. Made with cooling and pressure-relieving memory foam, this cloud-like cushion relaxes both your neck and back for a more comfortable slumber. Lying on it feels as though you always have the cold side of the pillow up all night long, plus it's also designed to never go flat.

The pillow's bamboo cover comes infused with aloe vera, so you automatically have a natural disinfectant to deter bacteria. Plus, it's hypoallergenic and machine washable, making cleaning virtually hassle-free.

Today the Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow is $40-59 percent off the usual sticker price of $100. You can score a set of two for $50.

