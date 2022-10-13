Save on luxe luggage from Samsonsite, Travelpro and Delsey before Amazon Prime Day ends tonight

Save big on luggage brands like Samsonite and Travelpro for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, but you can still shop deals on top products across categories like tech, clothing and home decor. Amazon is also offering major discounts on luggage from top brands like Samsonite, Delsey and Travelpro. This is a great chance to save big on luggage ahead of your holiday travel plans.

Shop luggage deals at Amazon

Many of Amazon's best luggage pieces are on sale for Prime Day. The Travelpro Platinum Elite 29-inch Expandable Luggage is 13% off, giving you a $60.50 discount. Not only is the suitcase highly rated, we named it one of the best luggage pieces on Amazon in 2022. If you're an avid traveler and in need of new luggage, catch these luggage deals from Amazon before it's too late.

Best Amazon Prime luggage deals

Save 13% on one of our favorite luggage pieces on Amazon in 2022 from Travelpro.

Shop Amazon Prime Day luggage deals

