How to save energy and money this winter in Delaware and where to go for help

Routine maintenance on your HVAC system can help to save energy and money on your utility bills.

While the weather is finally beginning to cool down, energy bills are expected to heat up.

If you’ve noticed that your air conditioning or heating unit doesn’t provide your home with the right amount of comfort from the elements, you may have to look deeper than the appliances themselves.

Weatherizing one’s home involves looking into its energy usage. By evaluating what appliances are using more energy than required or what areas of the home need better insulation or moisture control can help homeowners save hundreds on their energy bills.

A specialist in weatherization can repair or replace appliances like furnaces, water heaters and sink faucets or simply recommend simpler solutions like replacing the light bulbs around the house. Depending on the case, these processes can rack up an unnecessary bill.

Price hikes on energy utilities have been anticipated for months now. Luckily, there are measures Delawareans can take to protect their homes. Not only improving energy efficiency but also saving money in the process.

Here are some of the programs that can help Delawareans save money and energy.

Statewide programs

A professional energy audit could reduce your utility bills by as much as 30

The federal Weatherization Assistance Program is available in all 50 states and has been helping lower- or moderate-income homeowners and renters improve their energy efficiency since the 1970s.

For no cost, an energy auditor can visit your home and pinpoint what improvements can be made to the cooling or heating units, insulation or sealing to save the homeowner money on their bills. Delawareans can save anywhere from 30%-50% per month on their energy bills using this program.

Eligibility into the program is income-based and depends on how many individuals are living in the home.

Applications can be made online or by mail and require proof of income and Delaware residency. Contact the Energy Coordinating Agency, the agency serving Weatherization Assistance Program statewide, at 302-504-6111 to set up an appointment.

Delaware renewable and energy-efficiency nonprofit Energize Delaware also offers home performance audits for no or low cost to the homeowner.

Depending on the household’s income, households can apply for a free energy audit and can install up to $100 in energy savings.

Low-cost audits are $50 upfront and can provide homeowners with up to $250 in savings. Additional discounts can be made for active or retired members of the military, first responders or people on government assistance.

Auditors will make recommendations on where the home’s energy usage can be improved and employ energy-saving measures like LED light bulbs, shower heaters, faucet aerators, hot water heaters or free night lights installed in the home.

Utility-specific programs

Additional rebates and energy-saving programs are also available through different electric utility companies.

Residents in Kent and Sussex counties who get their electricity from the Delaware Electric Co-op are eligible to enroll in energy-saving programs with direct savings.

Energy usage typically hits its peak in the late afternoon during summer months. Customers who are occasionally willing to reduce their energy usage during this time can enroll in “Beat the Peak” events.

Smart thermostats can be linked to the program and automatically adjust the home’s temperature (usually around three degrees) for a couple of hours. Residents willing to partake can receive a $25 credit up front, and an additional $5 per month during the summer months.

A display screen serving two of four electric electric vehicle charging spaces in the parking garage adjacent to the Wilmington Amtrak Station, seen Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Additionally, electric vehicle charging systems can be connected which temporarily halts a vehicle’s charging during peak hours to reduce the load on the electric grid. This results in a $100 credit upfront and an additional $5 per month.

Customers without a smart thermostat or electric vehicle can also get notifications from the Delaware Electric Co-op mobile app, which lets users know when a good time to adjust the thermostat is, not only reducing the load on the electric grid but saving money for all customers in the network.

Energy Star rebate label on an Electrolux Side-By-Side refrigerator at Lakeside Appliance Outlet in Smyrna Friday, September 4, 2009. Rebates are now being given out for energy-efficient appliances that carry the "Energy Star" label as part of a program sponsored by Energize Delaware lasting until the end of February. Special to The News Journal/ Emily Varisco

Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation’s Efficiency Smart program also provides rebates for the replacement of appliances in favor of more energy-efficient alternatives.

DEMEC’s coverage includes electric utilities for the towns of Clayton, Middletown, Milford, Newark, New Castle, Seaford and Smyrna.

Appliances like clothes washers and dryers, refrigerators, dehumidifiers, air purifiers, smart thermostats, window and central air conditioners and more are included in the rebate program. Rebate amounts range depending on the type of appliance and model a home receives.

The program has energy advisers on call who can help point homeowners in the right direction. Residents can also borrow a monitor to learn how much energy a certain appliance is using, even when it’s not being used. There is also an online quiz people can take to assess energy usage.

Going solar

Maxwell Nyoni with SolarCity installs solar panels at a home in Bear.

It might seem strange to think about solar energy when the sun is setting before 5 p.m., but winter might be the best time to start planning. It can take a few months to go through the process, and being ready for the spring and summer months will save more money.

Lower- and moderate-income Delawareans may be eligible for free or heavily discounted solar panels.

Low-income residents are eligible for 4 kw of free panels, and moderate-income households can get 6 kw of solar panels for 70% off. Income eligibility is the same as the Weatherization Assistance Program and these services are provided regardless of one’s electric utility provider.

Delaware residents interested in installing solar panels on their homes can also get a loan through Energize Delaware for 70% of the project’s cost with an interest rate of about 4%. Federal tax credits will also cover 30% of the project’s cost.

DEC has grants for installing solar and wind energy, fuel cells and water heaters; the amounts range depending on the project.

Many other utilities have direct incentives and grants depending on the size of the solar system you’re getting installed. Reach out to your electric utility provider to see what programs they offer.

For those interested in installing solar panels, make sure you use a trusted contractor, compare prices per watt and be wary of long-term solar loans. DNREC has a webpage of qualified contractors, and going through energy audits listed above can help connect households to a certified expert.

