Save an extra 60% on J.Crew clothing, swimwear, shoes and more—shop our picks under $40

Save up to 60% off already reduced clothes at J.Crew for a limited time.

With summer right around the corner, now is the time to refresh your closet in preparation for the better weather ahead. Luckily, there are tons of stylish deals at J.Crew for all your seasonal wardrobe needs. Right now, you can snag huge savings on already reduced clothing, shoes, accessories and more.

From now until Monday, April 25, you can save up to 60% on the J.Crew sale section when you use the coupon code SHOPNOW at checkout. Looking for a spring wedding guest outfit? Shop stylish spring dresses for as low as $10. For those ready to hit the beach, J.Crew swimwear is on sale starting at $6.39. Even better, full-price clothing and accessories are on sale for up to 50% off, meaning you can save on tons of must-have clothes.

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect dress for any occasion, consider the best-selling J.Crew Tie-back knit tiered dress. Currently marked down from $79.50 to $28, you can save an extra 60% on this stunning look when you use the code SHOPNOW at checkout. This empire - waist dress has a tie back and is midi length, making it a versatile dress for day or night.

For a cute pair of wedges to complete your summer staple looks, the J.Crew Round-toe canvas espadrille wedges will take your chic style to the next level. On sale for an extra 60% off, you can get these stylish black sandals for just $24—saving you a whopping $124. Throw on these rope-soled espadrille wedges for a cute beach vibe.

J.Crew is offering stellar savings on must-have clothes and accessories just in time for the new season. Shop this J.Crew sale today to get incredible deals on dresses, swim and more.

The best deals at J.Crew under $40

Shop our favorite finds at the J.Crew sale for under $40.

Shop the J.Crew sale.

