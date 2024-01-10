Save the Family Foundation to break ground on Phoenix affordable housing project

Save the Family Foundation of Arizona has spent over 35 years equipping Maricopa County families to overcome homelessness and poverty.

As more families struggle to find and maintain affordable housing, the need for support is great, according to the nonprofit.

The Mesa-based organization works to provide a helping hand to about 1,200 unsheltered people each year. Save the Family's services help families achieve self-sufficiency through programs providing stable housing, case management and other supportive services.

Save the Family Foundation is one of more than 150 Arizona nonprofits that received $1.6 million from readers of The Arizona Republic as part of the 2022-23 Season for Sharing campaign. The $10,000 Save the Family received from the 2022-23 campaign helped the organization serve hundreds of families experiencing homelessness and poverty in Maricopa County.

How do you gauge your success?

Our success rests in our ability to stabilize families from their homelessness and ensure parents increase income, learn and practice positive skills and behaviors, understand the importance of family physical and mental health, and obtain permanent housing.

What are your organization’s greatest needs?

Our greatest needs are to increase individual giving and secure funding to sustain and grow our programs so that we may serve more families each year.

Are there any projects your organization is working on that you want the public to know about?

Save the Family Foundation of Arizona is developing a new affordable housing program: Phoenix Scholar House. This program will help address barriers to post-secondary education by providing affordable housing in tandem with academic and family advocacy for low-income single mothers with children. Groundbreaking on the 56-unit community is expected in the spring of 2024.

The mission of Phoenix Scholar House is to break the cycle of poverty and empower families to thrive through education, transforming communities along the way. With an innovative approach that combines workforce development and housing, we are committed to improving the lives of multiple generations.

What do you want people to know about your organization?

Arizona and the Phoenix metro area are in the midst of a homeless crisis. Due to the long-standing shortage of affordable housing, increased rents, and stagnant wages, evictions are increasing and homelessness is on the rise. While homelessness across the country increased less than 1% between 2020 and 2022, Arizona saw a 23% increase in its homeless population.

Our organization is striving to bring newly homeless families into our programs as soon as possible and to surround them with stable housing and essential supportive services they need to achieve long-term housing stability and economic self-sufficiency. Our programs are highly effective. Last year, 86% of our families obtained permanent housing on program exit. On average, nearly 90% remain housed 12 months post-exit. We could not help families accomplish these goals without the help of our generous donors and funders.

What inspires the work of your organization?

Families come to us at perhaps one of the most challenging and vulnerable times in their lives. Like any family, these families have their own sets of needs and abilities. To this end, we meet each family “where they are” while also understanding the social barriers that may have contributed to their homelessness and poverty, including a lack of affordable housing, generational poverty, childhood homelessness and/or past traumatic events, and low-education attainment.

Our multi-generational approach, evidence-based and individualized case management, robust supportive services, experienced staff and leadership, strong community partnerships, large volunteer base, and regional alignment help to break cycles of homelessness and poverty in our community. Over our 30-plus years of service to families, many children once served have returned as adults to describe the positive impact we had in their lives and show their gratitude by "paying it forward," donating to support our efforts, and sponsoring families during the holidays. Many of them have children of their own and are thriving.

Donate to Season for Sharing

Since 1993, because of readers like you, The Arizona Republic's Season for Sharing campaign has raised and given away more than $73 million to Arizona nonprofits. Please help The Republic continue supporting our neighbors in need.

Where does the money go?

When you give to Season for Sharing, you're contributing to nonprofits that help teachers and students, aid older Arizonans and support struggling children and families. The Republic pays all administrative costs, so 100% of donations go back to the community.

Ways to give

Fill out the secure online form at sharing.azcentral.com.

Text "SHARING" to 91-999 and click on the link in the text message.

Go online at facebook.com/seasonforsharing and look for the featured "DONATE HERE" post.

Clip the coupon on Page 4A of The Arizona Republic, fill it out and mail it to P.O. Box 29250, Phoenix, AZ 85038-9250.

Scan the QR code with your smartphone camera, and click on the link to donate.

Scan the QR code with your smartphone camera and click on the link to donate to Season for Sharing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Save the Family Foundation to launch education-focused housing project