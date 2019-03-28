Save on these fancy, plant-based protein drinks

Post-workout protein shakes may not hold the same appeal as après-ski cocktails, but these delicious variations will get the experience a touch closer. Or as close as it can get.

Après (that's French for "after") was founded by two California-based entrepreneurs who craved a clean protein drink that would sustain the after-workout endorphin high we all know and love. The keyword, however, is clean.

With so much of the on-the-go exercise nutrition market dominated by chemicals and suspect ingredients, clean protein supplements can be hard to come by. Après goes against the grain by delivering a drink packed with all plant-based protein, including pea, chia, hemp, and cacao. On top of that, it includes organic virgin coconut oil (like you find in Bulletproof-style coffees) for a dose of healthy fats and six electrolytes for replenishment and energy.

Protein? Check. Healthy fats? Check. Electrolytes? Check. It's literally everything the nutritionist we can't afford would tell us to ingest after a solid workout, and it's available in a delicious, totally portable package (it's even easy on the eyes).

If you go with a variety pack to start, you'll get to try vanilla, sea salt chocolate, mint cacao, and cold brew coffee — and you're likely going to love them all (you've been warned.) The twelve pack usually goes for $58.95, but you can get one on sale for $42.50. That's just $3.54 a shake — a whole lot less than that Whole Foods smoothie you've been splurging on. Make sure to enter code MADNESS15 to get the full discount.















