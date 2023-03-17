Save on Garnier, Dolce & Gabbana, Kitsch with these Amazon beauty product deals

Some of the best daily Amazon beauty deals.

Amazon offers dozens of deals every day on skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrance and more. With so little time in the day, it's likely you may not have the chance to go through every single beauty deal. That's why we at Reviewed do the work for you. Remember, these deals tend to disappear within days, which means decisions need to be made fast. Below, we highlight the March 17 Amazon beauty deals that should come at the top of your shopping list.

Amazon haircare deal of the day

Kitsch Heatless Hair Curlers

Style your strands with the Kitsch Heatless Hair Curlers.

Want beautiful curls minus the potential for heat styling-related damage? Allow us to introduce you to the Kitsch Heatless Hair Curlers, a pack of six satin-enveloped rods that promise to create curls and add volume. Made with all hair types and textures in mind, the curlers also claim that they're easy to use and can be placed in the hair in five minutes or less. Wrap your strands around each rod and be sure to hold them in place with a scrunchie. You can use the curlers both during the day and at night.

$13.60 (Save $4)

