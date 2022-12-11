Save on holiday shopping with Green Monday deals at Best Buy—shop Apple, LG, iRobot and more
If you're looking for gifts for the tech nerd in your life, you came to the right place. Best Buy is offering a collection of incredible Green Monday deals on this year's hottest tech essentials, so you can save big on everything from smart TVs and headphones to powerful laptops and kitchen appliances. To make holiday shopping easier than ever, we rounded up the top Best Buy deals available today.
Top 10 Best Buy Green Monday deals
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $349.99 (Save $50)
LG PuriCare Smart HEPA AeroTower Air Purifying Fan for $399.99 (Save $150)
TCL 55-Inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD Mini-LED QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV for $599.99 (Save $150)
Garmin Instinct GPS Smartwatch 45mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer for $169.99 (Save $60)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-in Touch Screen Intel Core i5 8GB Memory 128GB SSD for $699.99 (Save $400)
Sony Xperia 1 III 5G 256GB (Unlocked) for $799.99 (Save $500)
Samsung Slide-in Electric Range with Convection & Wi-Fi from $899.99 (Save $540)
Best Buy Green Monday deals on headphones
A10 Wired Stereo Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset from $29.99 (Save $30)
Sony WF-C500 True Wireless In-Ear Headphone for $69.99 (Save $30)
JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Noise-Canceling In-Ear Earbuds for $99.99 (Save $50)
Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Noise-Canceling In-Ear Headphones for $89.99 (Save $90)
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 (Save $50)
WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Noise-Canceling In-Ear Headphones for $229.99 (Save $50)
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $349.99 (Save $50)
Best Buy Green Monday deals on tablets
Amazon Fire HD 8 10th Generation Tablet for $44.99 (Save $45)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) 10.4-in 128GB - Wi-Fi for $269.99 (Save $160)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-in Touch Screen Intel Core i5 8GB Memory 128GB SSD for $699.99 (Save $400)
Best Buy Green Monday deals on TVs
Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series LED 1080P Smart TV for $199.99 (Save $30)
TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $239.99 (Save $100)
Toshiba 55-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $299.99 (Save $170)
Hisense 70-Inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $479.99 (Save $30)
TCL 55-Inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD Mini-LED QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV for $599.99 (Save $150)
Sony 50-Inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $849.99 (Save $50)
Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $999.99 (Save $900)
Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A90J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,799.99 (Save $200)
Best Buy Green Monday deals on laptops
Asus Intel Celeron N4020 14-Inch Laptop for $199.99 (Save $50)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-Inch Touch Screen with Black Type Cover for $699.99 (Save $230)
Apple MacBook Air 13.6-Inch Laptop with Apple M2 Chip for $1,049 (Save $150)
Best Buy Green Monday deals on kitchen appliances
Nespresso Vertuo Chrome by Breville with Aeroccino3 for $202.46 (Save $67.49)
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $249.99 (Save $200)
LG Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher from $699.99 (Save $100)
Samsung Slide-in Electric Range with Convection & Wi-Fi from $899.99 (Save $540)
Best Buy Green Monday deals on video games and accessories
Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition - PlayStation 5 for $12.99 (Save $17)
Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse for $49.99 (Save $50)
Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse with Charging Dock for $67.99 (Save $102)
Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Wired Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 (Save $40)
Samsung Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series 24-Inch LED Curved FHD FreeSync Monitor for $149.99 (Save $100)
Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 2TB Internal SSD for PlayStation 5 for $209.99 (Save $90)
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512 GB All-Digital for $249.99 (Save $50)
Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber for $349.99 (Save $50)
Best Buy Green Monday deals on tech
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa for $27.99 (Save $22)
SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD for $157.99 (Save $122)
Garmin Instinct GPS Smartwatch 45mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer for $169.99 (Save $60)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128 GB (Unlocked) for $649.99 (Save $150)
Sony Xperia 1 III 5G 256GB (Unlocked) for $799.99 (Save $500)
Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos for $1,749.99 (Save $150)
Best Buy Green Monday deals on home items
LG PuriCare Smart HEPA AeroTower Air Purifying Fan for $399.99 (Save $150)
When is the Best Buy Green Monday sale?
Plenty of Green Monday deals are live right now at Best Buy. While Green Monday officially kicks off tomorrow, December 12, you can find price cuts on iRobot Roombas, TCL smart TVs, Sony headphones and so much more right now. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often for even more Green Monday markdowns at Best Buy this week.
What is Green Monday?
Similar to Cyber Monday, Green Monday is an online shopping holiday that boasts deep discounts across all categories. Although not as well-known as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many major retailers offer some sort of sale on Green Monday. The shopping holiday was coined by eBay back in 2007 as a way to ramp up holiday sales ahead of Christmas.
Today, Green Monday has evolved into a larger-scale shopping holiday with plenty of major retailers, like Best Buy and Amazon, offering last-chance December discounts. With tons of holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching, Green Monday is one of your last chances to save on holiday gifts and more ahead of Christmas 2022.
When is Green Monday?
Green Monday is tomorrow, December 12. The shopping holiday is observed annually on the second Monday of December.
When does Best Buy have sales?
While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. Right now the tech retailer is offering a bevy Green Monday markdowns with holiday deals on everything from headphones and TVs to laptops and appliances.
Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.
How long do Best Buy sales last?
Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech. With the holidays just around the corner, now is one of the best times to save big at Best Buy.
