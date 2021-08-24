You can save hundreds of dollars on a Michael Kors purse right now

Michael Kors Sale: Shop discounted bags and purses through August 29.

Even if you're not heading back to school, we here at Reviewed think that end-of-summer makes for the perfect time to score a new bag—and there's no better option than a Michael Kors purse. The fashion-forward retailer is celebrating the start of the new style season with some epic steals and deals, which means you can score up to 70% off the brand’s most beloved handbags (including shoulder bags, totes, crossbodies, messenger bags and more), along with an incredible promotion that will score you a handbag and a pair of sneakers for less than $200 for both.

Now through August 29, 2021 at 5:30 am EDT, you can upgrade your fall style in spades with the Michael Kors accessories and shoes bundle deal, which means you can get a handbag with a coordinating pair of sneakers for just $189 total. The MICHAEL Michael Kors Avril small leather top-zip satchel and Muse mesh and logo trainer bundle combines the sleek black Avril Small Leather Top-Zip Satchel, a supple leather handbag in an elegant structured silhouette and across-the-board 5-star reviews with the Muse mesh and logo trainer, a cool printed canvas sneaker in a blend of classic neutral shades (and the signature Michael Kors logo print, of course!) and a chunky rubber sole to take you from work to workout and every stop in between. Originally priced at $398 for the satchel and $180 for the shoes, the individual pieces are marked down to $109 and $99, respectively—but if you buy them in the bundle, you can get them for $189, a $19 savings from even the sale price.

Michael Kors Sale: Shop crossbody bags, satchels, and purses.

After you’re done shopping these bundle deals, if you’ve still got room in your cart (and closet) for another epic deal, don’t miss the rest of the Michael Kors back-to-school sale—there's no promo code necessary to shop.

Of the more than 1,000 styles included as part of the sale (!), you can get purses in a variety of styles, sizes and colors with savings in the hundreds of bucks per bag. A can’t-miss pick: the Fulton Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag in black, cream or brown for just $89—a savings of $139 from its original $228 selling price. This chic leather crossbody boasts a 4.9-star rating from Michael Kors shoppers, and it’s an ideal choice whether you’re running errands or need a statement handbag for formal fall events ahead. Each color includes the brand’s signature hardware in gold-tone metal and a zipper closure for easy, safe storage and enough space inside to comfortably fit all your cards, IDs and other essentials with ease.

There’s so much more to behold, but don’t worry—we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the best options up for grabs at incredible prices right now.

The best handbag deals to shop from Michael Kors

Michael Kors Sale: Crossbody purses

Michael Kors Sale: Shoulder bags and totes

Michael Kors Sale: Messenger bags and satchels

