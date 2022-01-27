Save hundreds on a mattresses and shop deals on a ‘lifechanging’ pillow at Tempur-Pedic now

Shop savings on Tempur-Pedic mattresses, pillows and more.

There's nothing quite like resting your head on an ultra-comfortable pillow and mattress for a good night's sleep after a busy day. If your current sleep setup is falling short of the standard, we have the sale for you. Tempur-Pedic is offering deals on everything from mattresses to pillows to bedding, as well as bundles and gifts with purchase—there's something for every sleeper.

Don't know where to start? You can take 30% off the brand's TEMPUR-Cloud mattress, meaning the price of a queen drops to $1,399.30 from the $1,999 list price, a savings of $599.70. We tested the TEMPUR-Cloud mattress and loved that there was no off-gassing odor when we took it out of the box, and found it to be an interesting balance of both firm and soft, with a bit of give so your body can sink into it as the night goes on. During the sale, when you buy the TEMPUR-Cloud or any other mattress set, you'll also get a $300 instant credit on select power bases, including the TEMPUR-Ergo, TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base or TEMPUR-Ergo Extend Smart Base. This offer is applied automatically when you add a qualifying mattress to cart. With other qualifying mattresses, you can opt to get $300 in accessories of your choice instead of the base. Apply the coupon code 300FREE at checkout, and the total will be adjusted.

This pillow is a life changer.

More interested in accessories? You can get two queen-sized TEMPUR-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling pillows for $249, a savings of $129 over the regular price for a pair. We loved these pillows, and dubbed them life-changers—especially if you tend to sleep hot. In our tests, we found it most effective in keeping us cool all night, and loved that it was firm and supportive. While it's made of medium-firm memory foam, known to actually retain heat, the layer of Tempur-breeze gel really did help keep is cool. (It's no surprise it made the list as one of our favorite pillows.)

If you have been meaning to upgrade your bedroom, the Tempur-Pedic sale is one you'll want to check out. Just don't delay—these savings end Monday, March 31.

