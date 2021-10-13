Save hundreds on a Michael Kors purse now during the brand's epic fall sale

Shop discounted handbags, satchels, and cross-body bags at Michael Kors.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Looking for an excuse to add a new bag to your accessories collection? Michael Kors is here to help! Whether you’re looking for a classic purse, crossbody bag or more, Michael Kors has a deep selection. Best of all, they’re all on sale as part of the brand's Fall Treat sale.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Add a pop of color to your accessories collection.

For a limited time, you can save hundred (yes, hundreds!) on chic Michael Michael Kors totes, wallets and more—or, check out the Rayne medium saffiano leather satchel, which can be yours now for $99, or an eye-popping $349 off. We think the Charlotte large saffiano leather top-zip tote bag is one of the best deals in the sale, and shoppers can currently snag it for $99 (it's normally $398, saving you a whopping $299) in both the Powder Blush pink and Luggage Brown colorways. The spacious shoulder bag has two exterior pockets, and on the inside, it’s open with a single zip pocket on one side and two slip pockets on the other.

More in the market for a crossbody that works as well for running errands as it does for a night out on the town? The Michael Michael Kors Daniela large saffiano leather crossbody bag is currently on sale for $132, or 49% off the $258 list price. The two-compartment bag has six card slots, a center slip pocket, a hidden zip pocket and an exterior slip pocket. In other words, it offers plenty of ways to stay organized on the go.

But those are just a few of the prettiest bags on sale. Keep reading to find even more!

Shop top picks from the Michael Kors Fall Treat sale

Get a classic Michael Kors purse at a steep discount during the Fall Treat sale.

Story continues

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Michael Kors purse: Save hundreds on a chic handbag now