Save hundreds on top-rated bags, wallets and purses from Kate Spade

Unless every single outfit you wear is equipped with deep pockets, chances are you need a bag to carry your essentials. But having a stylish wristlet, tote, or crossbody purse can make the simple process of carrying your items from point A to point B a bit more special. When your bag is from Kate Spade—the designer accessories brand best known for its classic and colorful silhouettes— it’s bound to make you downright cheerful, especially when you can score items on sale.
During this Kate Spade sale, you can get notable discounts sitewide, which means you can save on some of the brand’s best purses, wallets, jewelry and home goods. Best of all, you don’t even need a code to unlock these price drops—it's automatically applied.
Now comes the hard part: What to choose! If you carry your laptop around everywhere you go, you’ll love the All Day large zip-top tote, which drops from $298 to $179 (in the Peach Melba and Crystal Blue shades) or $209 (in Yucca). That's a savings of 30% to 40%! The roomy tote features three compartments, one of which is specifically designed for laptops and/or iPads—and it has a 4.7-star rating on the site from customers who loved all the pockets and compartments (one happy buyer called it an "organizer's dream").
Prefer to keep only the essentials on hand? The leather Astrid medium crossbody is marked down from $198 to $139, saving you $59, and is sold in four summer-friendly shades: Green Jay (bright green), Crushed Watermelon, Crystal Blue and Peach Melba. This 5-star-rated bag is spacious according to reviewers, with plenty of room to store your wallet, phone, AirPods and lip balm.
Of course, purses aren’t the only great finds of this sale. Whether you’re looking for a new handbag, a wallet, jewelry or chic home goods, ahead you’ll find a selection of our favorite sale goodies. Happy shopping!
The best deals from the Kate Spade sale
Purses
Get the Kate Spade Roulette Small Leather Saddle Bag for $158 (Save $40)
Get the Kate Spade Remedy Small Top-Handle Leather Bag from $195 (Save $56 to $83)
Get the Kate Spade Anyday Medium Leather Shoulder Bag for $209 (Save $89)
Get the Kate Spade Romy Patent Leather Mini Top Handle Satchel for $209 (Save $89)
Get the Kate Spade Toujours Medium Leather Satchel for $215 (Save $143)
Get the Kate Spade Hailey Medium Leather Shoulder Bag for $238 (Save $60)
Get the Kate Spade Knott Stripe Large Leather Satchel for $265 (Save $113)
Get the Kate Spade Loop Large Leather Shoulder Bag for $278 (Save $70)
Wallets
Get the Kate Spade Puffy Wave Leather Cardholder for $42 (Save $18)
Get the Kate Spade Roulette Zip Leather Cardholder for $55 (Save $23)
Get the Kate Spade Spencer Dots Cardholder Wristlet for $70 (Save $18)
Get the Kate Spade Spencer Zip Leather Cardholder for $70 (Save $28)
Get the Kate Spade Spencer Small Slim Bifold Leather Wallet from $78 (Save $20)
Get the Kade Spade Nicola Twistlock Bifold Flap Leather Wallet for $126 (Save $32)
Get the Kate Spade Spencer Zip-Around Continental Leather Wallet for $150 (Save $38)
Get the Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Flap Continental Wallet from $160 (Save $46 to $68)
Jewelry
Get the Kate Spade Know the Ropes Mixed Media Studs for $29 (Save $19)
Get the Kate Spade In the Stars Pendant from $34 (Save $10 to $14)
Get the Kate Spade Heritage Spade Small Heart Studs for $34 (Save $14)
Get the Kate Spade Nature Walk Ladybug Linear Earrings for $70 (Save $18)
Get the Kate Spade Heartful Wrap Bracelet for $90 (Save $38)
Get the Kate Spade Demi Fine Heart Signet Ring for $94 (Save $24)
Home
Get the Kate Spade Spade Street Square Dish for $24 (Save $6)
Get the Kate Spade Spade Street Keepsake Box for $40 (Save $10)
Shop the Kate Spade Sale
