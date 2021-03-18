How to save Instagram videos and download them to your iPhone or Android

It's possible to save your own Instagram videos, and other people's videos, so they're never lost. lechatnoir/Getty Images

You can save Instagram videos posted to your story and download them to your iPhone or Android.

You can also save any Instagram video post or reel to Collections.

It's possible to download Instagram videos with a third-party app or record your screen to save them.

There are many ways to create videos on Instagram - as a normal video post, on your story, or in reels. But if you want to save an Instagram video and download it on your phone, there are a few ways to do it.

Instagram makes it easy to save and download videos from your story. However, if you've created a video post, there's no longer an option in the three-dot menu to save it directly to your camera roll. Instead, you can save it to your Instagram Collections, record your screen to capture it, or download it with a third-party app.

Here's how to save and download any Instagram video on your iPhone or Android phone.

How to save Instagram videos to Collections

You can save Instagram video posts and reels within the app in your Collections.

Save Instagram video posts

Tap the flag icon in the bottom-right corner of the video you want to save. This will save the video post to a default Collections folder.





Tap the flag icon to save a post. Grace Eliza Goodwin/Insider

If you want to categorize your saved posts, you can tap the "Save to Collection" banner that appears above the flag icon, and in the pop-up, tap the plus "+" sign icon to create a New Collection.





Tap the "Save to Collection" banner to save the post to a specific Collection, or to create a New Collection. Grace Eliza Goodwin/Insider

To get to your saved Collections, go to your profile page, tap the icon of three horizontal lines in the upper-right corner, and select "Saved" next to the flag icon. Here you can see all posts you've ever saved.

Save Instagram video reels

Tap the flag icon at the bottom of the reel. You can also tap the three-dot icon at the bottom and select "Save" in the pop-up. This will save the reel to your default Collections folder.





At the bottom of a reel, you can tap the flag icon, or tap the three-dot icon and select "Save" in the pop-up menu. Grace Eliza Goodwin/Insider

How to save Instagram videos posted to your story

To save an Instagram video on your story and download it on your phone:

1. Open Instagram.

2. If you currently have a story posted to your profile, you can save that story to your camera roll. Tap the "Stories" bubble in the top-left corner of the screen to take you to your current story.





Go to your current story by tapping your profile bubble in the upper-left corner. Grace Eliza Goodwin/Insider

3. When you see the video or photo from your story you want to save, tap the three-dot icon in the bottom-right corner.





Tap the "More" icon in the corner. Grace Eliza Goodwin/Insider

4. In the pop-up menu, tap "Save."





Select "Save" in the menu of options. Grace Eliza Goodwin/Insider

5. Then select "Save Video" (or "Save Photo") to save only that video or photo, or select "Save Story" to save the entire story as a single video.





Choose how you want to save. Grace Eliza Goodwin/Insider

After completing the process, you should get a quick confirmation that your video has been saved to your device's camera roll.

You can also adjust your Instagram settings so your stories are always automatically downloaded to your camera roll or saved to your Instagram archive.

If you want to keep your stories preserved on Instagram, you can also save them as Highlights on your profile.

How to download Instagram videos using third-party apps

Whether you want to save and download an Instagram video post, story, or reel, you can easily do so with the help of a third-party app.

Download Instagram videos on Android

1. Get the app Video Downloader for Instagram from the Google Play Store.

2. Go into the Instagram app. On the video post you want to save, tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner.

3. In the pop-up, click "Copy Link." Then, go into the Video Downloader for Instagram app and paste the link to begin the download.

Download Instagram videos on iPhone

1. Get the app Blaze: Browser & File Manager from the Apple App Store.

2. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone. On the video post you want to save, tap the three-dot icon and select "Copy Link" in the pop-up menu.

3. Paste the link into the Blaze app, select download, and choose the option to save the video to your camera roll.

How to save Instagram videos by screen recording

You can also record your phone screen on iPhone or Android to save an Instagram video.

If you have an iPhone, you can record your screen from the Control Center. If you have an Android 11, you can record your screen by accessing the Quick Settings list.

If you have an Android that predates Android 11, screen recording is only possible through a third-party app, such as AZ Screen Recorder.

Important: If you download an Instagram video and share it later, make sure you give the original account proper credit. It's poor practice and potential copyright infringement if you steal someone else's video and pretend it's your own.

