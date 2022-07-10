Save on Kate Spade and AllSaints at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022—shop the 11 best purse deals now

Shop the best purse deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 from Coach, Kate Spade and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Looking for a handbag that is both functional and fashionable? The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 has all your stylish shopping needs covered. With markdowns on Kate Spade, AllSaints and so much more, Nordstrom cardholders can snatch huge discounts on crossbodies, totes and shoulder bags right now. Not a store cardholder? Don't worry, we still found a way for you to get early access to the sale today.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Nordstrom is one of our favorite places to buy purses online and, during the Anniversary sale, you can save as much as 50% on tons of most-wanted styles. We love the variety the luxury department store offers, with tons of options at different price points. While the public sale doesn’t launch until Friday, July 15, Nordstrom shoppers with Influencer status and above can get the first pick of the deals right now.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in two days: Shop the 40 best Amazon deals right now

One versatile and fashion-forward pick is the Longchamp Le Pliage expandable tote, down from $195 to just $149.99—a savings of $45.01. Dubbed a customer favorite, the oversized tote is made from water-resistant nylon so it can stand up to any weather conditions. Complemented by textured leather, the bag comes in a variety of colors so you can grab one that will match every outfit or pick a bold color to make a style statement.

The crossbody look is ultra popular and keeps your arms and hands completely free—you can try out the style today by picking up the Kate Spade New York Run Around pebbled leather crossbody bag, down from $278 to just $189.99, saving you a whopping $88.01. Choose green, black or nude and keep all your daily essentials organized in the spacious interior. Complete with a large front flap, a flat base and logo-jacquard interior lining, this purse may be the perfect addition to your everyday wardrobe.

Story continues

Looking for something more? Keep scrolling for even more killer purse deals that you can bag during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

The best purse deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 offers incredible purse deals on crossbodies, shoulder bags and more—shop our top picks now.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Learn more about the Nordstrom credit card

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The 11 best purse deals to shop now